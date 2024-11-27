Milos Kerkez is a target for the future of the left-back position at Liverpool

Liverpool’s pursuit of a readymade replacement for a declining club legend is ON, while Manchester United won’t stand in the Reds’ way and TEAMtalk has learned how much the deal will cost.

Liverpool have endured a dream start to life after Jurgen Klopp, with Arne Slot overseeing victories in 16 of 18 matches across all competitions so far. But while there are unquestionably far more positives than negatives at Anfield right now, one growing concern is the form of left-back Andy Robertson.

The Scotland captain, 30, has already cemented his place as one of the greatest defenders in Liverpool’s history. However, his ultra-high standards have slipped this term and conceding a penalty against Southampton on Sunday was the latest red flag.

Liverpool are always a club who plans for the future under Michael Edwards. Accordingly, we were informed way back on October 31 that Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth is a player Liverpool will bid for in 2025.

And according to the latest from Sky Germany, Liverpool are now actively ‘pursuing’ the defender.

The 21-year-old left-back continues to thrive under Andoni Iraola and is also on Manchester United’s radar.

The Red Devils have made signing a new left-sided defender their top priority in the transfer market, though Kerkez is nearer the bottom than the top of their wishlist. Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is priority option No 1. Theo Hernandez of AC Milan has since emerged as a high calibre alternative.

With Man Utd putting their focus on different players, Liverpool appear to have a relatively free run at Kerkez and their pursuit is on.

“Milos Kerkez is drawing interest from several Premier League clubs,” wrote Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg on X. “Liverpool is pursuing him, and he’s also on Manchester United’s long list of options.

“Man Utd are actively searching for a new left-back, but the 21-year-old Hungarian is not currently at the top of their list.”

How much will Milos Kerkez cost?

Sources have informed TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, that Bournemouth will demand a minimum of £40m before selling Kerkez.

The left-back – who plays under Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai at international level – cost £15.5m when Bournemouth completed a deal with AZ Alkmaar in 2023.

As such, the Cherries would be in line to more than double and potentially even triple their money if Liverpool finalise a deal.

But given Kerkez’s age (21) and the fact he already boasts Premier League experience, £40m-plus looks a price well worth paying for a player who could be Liverpool’s starting left-back for the rest of the 2020s and beyond.

IN FOCUS: The timeline of Milos Kerkez’s rise

August 2020 – Makes his senior debut in the Hungarian second tier at the age of just 16 years and nine months.

February 2021– After receiving a call from Paolo Maldini, moves to Italy to link up with AC Milan’s youth system.

January 2022 – Having never graduated to Milan’s first team, completes a move to AZ, initially linking up with the Dutch side’s reserve team.

May 2022 – Makes his first senior appearance for AZ in an Eredivisie match.

June 2022 – Earns his first call-up to the Hungary national team, but remains an unused substitute.

August 2022 – Scores his first goal for AZ, which was the winner against Sparta Rotterdam.

September 2022 – Makes his international debut for Hungary in a win over Germany.

May 2023 – Starts the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham to reach 17 appearances in the competition from his debut European season.

July 2023 – After being linked with Lazio and Benfica, moves to the Premier League instead by joining Bournemouth.

August 2023 – Makes his Premier League debut and the first of 33 appearances in his maiden season in English football.

June 2024 – Starts all three of Hungary’s group-stage matches at Euro 2024 before their elimination.

November 2024 – Provides both of his side’s assists in a 2-1 win as Bournemouth secure a historic first ever victory over Manchester City.