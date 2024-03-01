Liverpool ‘pushing hard’ to sign £50m attacking midfielder before three savvy Prem opponents can

Liverpool have made their interest in the attacking midfielder known

Liverpool are working hard on a deal to bring Brazilian playmaker Luis Guilherme to the Premier League from Palmeiras, a report has revealed.

Despite only being 18 years old, Guilherme could cost £50m due to a release clause in his contract with the current Brazilian Serie A champions. However, Liverpool have been linked quite heavily with the teenager in recent days and could be serious about signing him.

According to the latest update from HITC, Liverpool are ‘pushing hard’ to win the race for Guilherme.

Liverpool have not yet opened talks with Palmeiras but have made their interest known via intermediaries, it is claimed.

Establishing their interest early could be crucial, since a range of other suitors are also queuing up for the attacking midfielder.

The report names Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United as two strong contenders to rival Liverpool for Guilherme. Furthermore, Brighton could continue their habit of snapping up talents from the South American market.

In Europe, the list of Guilherme’s suitors is said to include Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Portuguese pair Porto and Benfica, and LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid.

But Liverpool are eager to get Guilherme on board for their own project and might be ready to test Palmeiras’ resolve.

Guilherme’s current employers have their academy product under contract until 2026 after rewarding him with a new deal back in November.

But they are already set to lose another young talent, Endrick, to Real Madrid and will have to brace themselves for serious interest in Guilherme too.

What’s so good about Luis Guilherme?

Our expert Ben Mattinson told TEAMtalk recently what makes Guilherme such an exciting prospect.

“Guilherme is a high-IQ player with so much composure on the ball. He’s technically excellent too and loves to float around the pockets,” Ben wrote in a feature about 10 Brazilian talents destined for European moves.

“Guilherme’s profile makes him an interesting prospect for the future as he’s shown great dribbling, finishing and intelligence further up the pitch and also physicality in duels.

“This could see him develop as a CM more than a RW/ST, but Guilherme is particularly eye-catching as a second striker when making runs of a centre-forward, creating chances for the attackers ahead of him.

“Guilherme’s next destination remains to be seen, but he’d suit a team who plays a possession based, fluid system – the type of system who love versatile players who can do it all.”

Exactly what Liverpool’s style will be next season depends very much on the identity of their next manager, since Jurgen Klopp is stepping down in the summer.

As TEAMtalk recently revealed, the club have made an offer to their former midfielder Xabi Alonso, currently in charge of Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, to take the reins.

It remains to be seen if Guilherme is someone who could fit in with the ideas of Alonso or anyone else who ends up succeeding Klopp.

