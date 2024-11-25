Liverpool will have to fend off competition from Tottenham and Arsenal to secure their first signing of the January transfer window despite reports from Spain claiming Arne Slot’s side have ‘put an offer on the table’ for Brahim Diaz and with Real Madrid’s price to sanction a deal also coming to light.

The Merseysiders have made a dream start to life under Slot, with their 3-2 come-from-behind win at Southampton on Sunday ensuring they have now won 16 of their first 18 games under his management and with their latest victory stretching their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points after just 12 games. Next up in the Premier League is a match against four-time reigning champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday – and should Liverpool hand out yet another defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side, who have lost their last five games across all competitions, many people feel the title is already the Reds’ to lose.

With the Reds still alive on four fronts, Slot is understood to be keen to add to his ranks in the January window, especially as Liverpool only made one immediate addition to their squad – Federico Chiesa – in the summer just gone.

As a result, Spanish reports claim the Reds have now ‘put an offer on the table’ to Real Madrid to bring Diaz to Anfield in the January window, and with the player not getting the minutes he craves at the Bernabeu this season fuelling their chances of a deal.

Indeed, the Morocco international and former Man City man has been limited to just two starts and six appearances off the bench in LaLiga this season, totalling a mere 217 minutes, while he only has one substitute appearance in the Champions League to his name.

And now according to TDF, Liverpool have made their move to bring the attacking midfielder to Anfield in January, though they claim a counter-offer for his services has also been launched by Tottenham and Arsenal.

Do Liverpool really need Brahim Diaz?

It’s stated too that while it is Carlo Ancelotti’s preference is to keep the player who contributed eight goals and seven assists last season during Real Madrid‘s LaLiga title triumph, the player’s unhappiness at a lack of minutes, combined with the pressure being ramped up on Real by the English trio could see a January deal come to fruition.

Such a sale could give Real Madrid the funds to make an addition to boost their depleted defence with midfielder Federico Valverde expected to fill in at right-back for Wednesday night’s Champions League trip to face the Reds at Anfield.

However, while Diaz can cover a variety of positions at Anfield either as an attacking midfielder or on the wings, the question needs to be asked if his situation over minutes would improve were he to ditch Madrid for Merseyside. And the player could well find himself warming the bench at Anfield as often as he was at the Bernabeu such has been the incredible form shown by Slot’s side this season.

One man whose place he could put pressure on is Dominik Szoboszlai, though the Hungarian responded to questions over his lack of goal contributions by scoring the opener in Sunday’s 3-2 success on the south coast.

Slot has been quite vocal about the Hungarian’s need to get in on the act more often though, having said earlier in the season: “He has been important for us and his pressing has been outstanding. Something we have to work on is making him even more involved in scoring goals. He scored three last season but for an attacking midfielder at Liverpool, his numbers need to go up.

“I am confident with the quality he has and the players around him he will score more goals as well.”

Were Slot though to pursue a move for Diaz, it’s understood the Spanish giants would only consider offers in excess of €40m (£33.2m, $41.6m).

Meanwhile, reports from Spain also claim sporting director Richard Hughes is ready to pay the release clause in Takefusa Kubo to bring the Japan winger to Anfield.

With Mo Salah’s future on Merseyside remaining in the balance, it’s claimed Slot and Co have decided that the Real Sociedad man is the player they want in as his replacement – and they are willing to match his exit fee to ensure early in 2025 to ensure they do not miss out.

As far as Salah is concerned, our sources have indicated that there is a growing belief the Egyptian star will depart Anfield as a free agent in 2025, bringing an end to his glorious spell on Merseyside.

There is, however, better news over the future of Virgil van Dijk, with a new report on Sunday claiming the Dutchman is ‘set to agree’ a new deal to remain on Merseyside.

That tallies with what our Fraser Gillan has already stated, with the reporter stating a new deal at Anfield was ‘closer than people think’ and with his new arrangement expected to contain a one-year option on top, taking him through to summer 2027.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have a new name on their list of targets to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the form of Ajax star Devyne Rensch.

However, the Reds will reportedly face strong competition from Barcelona and Tottenham over a deal to sign the twice-capped Netherlands star, who can also operate at centre-half when needed.

