Liverpool are set to take their efforts to secure Trent Alexander-Arnold to the next level amid claims Real Madrid could pounce as soon as January, while Richard Hughes is also looking to tie down another key performer on extended terms.

The Reds right-back is one of their most influential players having risen through their academy ranks to become a first-team regular and their vice-captain, in addition to being something of an assist machine with 83 to his name from 316 appearances in Liverpool colours.

But with Alexander-Arnold‘s contract due to expire at the end of the season, the Reds are fearful they could lose the 25-year-old on a free transfer amid growing interest from not just Real Madrid but also another Euro giant.

According to claims made by Givemesport, Bayern Munich are now also ready to rival the Spanish giants for his signature if he refuses to extend invitations to extend his deal.

Per our sources, it is Real Madrid though who remain the most likely to lure him away if the player were to leave and they remain in ‘regular contact’ over a potential free-transfer move.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side very much have Alexander-Arnold at the top of their 2025 transfer wishlist as they look to find a long-term heir to Ballon d’Or contender Dani Carvajal.

As a result, Real Madrid are now pushing to get the England man to sign a pre-contract agreement to move to the Bernabeu, with the player eligible to do so from January 1.

Liverpool, though, are not willing to give up without a fight and Givemesport claims they are to intensify their efforts to tie the player to a new deal, with his extension now seen as their most urgent priority at Anfield.

What has Alexander-Arnold said about Liverpool future?

Despite that, TEAMtalk sources insist Alexander-Arnold is yet to make up his mind and the possibility of signing an extension at Anfield is far from something he has ruled out.

The player has also previously indicated his happiness at potentially seeing out his whole career on Merseyside – giving Liverpool further hope he could yet re-sign.

And speaking over the weekend, the player gave a further indication over his train of thought: “I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands,” said Alexander-Arnold.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

When what was the most significant part of his decision-making process, Alexander-Arnold added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

Off the field, Alexander-Arnold, whose business interests are looked after by his father, Michael Arnold, was linked with a surprise €100m move to buy French side Nantes last week.

However, those claims did not go down too well with the Ligue 1 side’s current owner, who could not resist a little pop at the Reds star in the process.

In addition to Alexander-Arnold, the Reds also have Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk falling out of contract at the season’s end.

And while the club are likely to offer all three extensions, the next new deal signed on Merseyside could be that of forward Luis Diaz, who has started the season in fantastic form.

The 27-year-old’s current arrangement does not expire for another three years, but so impressed has Slot been with his form that it had been reported by Football Insider that they are already looking to extend that arrangement.

And after doing some digging into that possibility, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan has discovered that they are ready to extend that by a further year – and with a sizeable pay-hike to boot.

Elsewhere at Liverpool, Fabrizio Romano has provided a significant update on claims a deal for Martin Zubimendi could be resurrected by Hughes in January amid a major regret from the player.

How Alexander-Arnold’s wages at Liverpool have grown over the years

Alexander-Arnold is currently the third highest-earning player in the Liverpool squad, but as someone who progressed from within the club’s academy, he hasn’t always been so close to the pinnacle.

His emergence into the first team under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp earned him a long-term contract extension in November 2016, preceding his Premier League debut a month later.

Alexander-Arnold became a Champions League regular in the 2017-18 season but was still believed to be on just £12,000 per week, a salary that would soon elevate almost fourfold as he became Liverpool’s main starting right-back from the 2018-19 campaign onwards.

Alexander-Arnold’s current contract was agreed in July 2021, since when he has been taking home £180,000 per week – believed to be the biggest salary ever awarded to a Liverpool academy product by the club.

As he angles for his potential next deal unless he moves elsewhere, he could harbour ambitions to now become the club’s outright top earner, although that will depend on what happens with the two players who currently earn more than him: Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, also each out of contract in 2025.