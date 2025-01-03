Liverpool have reportedly rejected a second bid for Ben Doak, with Ipswich following Crystal Palace by lodging an offer, though the Reds are hoping to keep him where he is.

Doak is clearly making an impact on sides in the Premier League. Since he went on loan to Middlesbrough, the 19-year-old winger has scored twice and assisted five times in 20 games.

As a result, Crystal Palace lodged a bid for him, but their £15million offer was turned away.

Quickly afterwards, The Athletic reported that Ipswich have also bid for Doak.

Their offer was said to be of £16million, but has immediately been turned away by parent club Liverpool.

Indeed, it is ‘far below’ what they deem to be acceptable, said to be closer to £30million. But even if sides come back in with bigger offers, the Reds want to keep Doak at Middlesbrough if they can, and the Championship outfit have been made aware of that.

Liverpool share Middlesbrough hopes

Middlesbrough reportedly want to keep Doak if they reach the Premier League.

If he does remain with them through the end of the season, he will have bedded in, and could have had a fantastic season.

It is not clear whether Liverpool would allow him to leave permanently, as they seemingly want to keep Doak out on loan in order to give him first-team experience so that he can get into their side at some point.

If a big enough offer comes in, though, the Reds could let him go, but there is some way to go for either of the sides who have bid so far to reach the correct valuation for the winger.

Liverpool’s loan players

Doak is one of seven Liverpool players currently out on loan.

Some of those are not likely to make a dent on the first team, but Doak, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay could become stars once they have reached first-team level.

It’s little wonder the Reds want to keep Doak progressing at Middlesbrough.