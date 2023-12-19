Liverpool reach brutal verdict on £30m deal for Prem defender as Klopp goes all out for £51.7m alternative

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly decided against pursuing a January deal for Lloyd Kelly amid claims the Liverpool manager has reached a final verdict on a potential swoop for the £30m-rated Bournemouth captain.

The Merseysiders are in the hunt for a new centre-half in the January window, having lost Joel Matip to a season-ending – and potentially Anfield career finishing – ACL injury. And with Liverpool still in the hunt for four competitions as he it stands, Klopp knows one or two major additions in the January window will go a long way to aiding their cause.

Indeed, the Reds boss was in the hunt for a new centre-half over the summer before a sudden exodus from his midfield forced a rethink and all their eggs to be placed in rebuilding their engine room.

And with those four deals in the bag, Klopp is now ready to switch focus back towards his defensive unit when the first window of 2024 opens for business in 13 days time.

To that end, a report last week suggested Klopp had drawn up a shortlist of three centre-half options to pursue in January.

However, one of those deals has already been taken off the table after it was reported on Tuesday that Klopp and Liverpool have been beaten to the signing of Sau Paolo’s Lucas Beraldo.

Nonetheless, Klopp has some alternatives to pursue, with Bournemouth skipper Kelly, Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix and Sporting’s young talent Goncalo Inacio on his list of targets.

Of that trio, Kelly has always looked the most obtainable with his deal at the Vitality Stadium due to expire in just six months time.

READ MORE: The 10 most valuable players at Liverpool: Surprise Reds star tops the list

Liverpool decide Lloyd Kelly is not good enough as new top target emerges

And while Bournemouth have stated their intentions not to sell their captain, even if he continues to reject all offers of a new deal, it was stated that a £30m offer would leave them with little choice but to cash in.

But after running the rule over his performances in extensive detail in recent weeks, it’s reported that Klopp has now decided against a move for the Cherries skipper having seemingly reached the conclusion that he is not quite of the level required at Anfield.

That may come as some relief for Andoni Iraola’s side, although we exclusively revealed last week that Bournemouth have now submitted an offer to make Kelly the best-paid player in the club’s history.

And while a deal for Lacroix could yet be explored, the Daily Mail now claims they expect Liverpool to now prioritise the €60m (£51.7m) signing of Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio instead.

To that end, we revealed last month that the Reds have scouted the 22-year-old Portugal international defender for the best part of two years now.

And with the player one of those rare breeds of top-level centre-halves who can operate on his left foot, the Reds are now ready to make their move.

Goncalo Inacio the top target for Klopp, Liverpool

Sporting, for their part, have no desire to part with their star turn’s services on the cheap and will hold out for his full €60m exit clause.

That may seem a steep price to pay, but there appears a growing belief at Anfield that Inacio is the real deal and will ultimately prove money well spent.

However, the Portuguese giants are looking themselves to tie Inacio to a new and improved deal that will further extend his release clause, giving Liverpool even more of an incentive to pounce now before any change in circumstances in his contract.

Indeed, the Reds have had plenty of joy bringing in Portuguese-based stars in recent years with both Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez both having big impacts at Anfield after moving from the Primeira Liga.

Now a hat-trick of raids on the Portuguese league could be on the cards if they push through Inacio’s signing.

Incidentally, Inacio isn’t the Portugal-based player the Reds are looking at, with Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis also reportedly still on their watchlist.

However, his deal looks a tough one to negotiate for, given the player’s hefty £103.4m (€120m) exit clause.

As an alternative, Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk claimed the Reds are leading the pursuit of a £45m England man instead.