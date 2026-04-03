Liverpool reach Arne Slot sack decision after summer transfer plans leaked

A top source on all things Liverpool has provided a telling update on Arne Slot and his future at Liverpool, and it’s connected to a revelation about the club’s summer transfer plans.

Slot has endured a nightmare title defence, with Liverpool effectively out of the running by the autumn. Liverpool may yet salvage their season by securing Champions League qualification and potentially winning a trophy too.

But with Manchester City next up in the FA Cup and PSG in the Champions League, the Reds aren’t favourites to progress any further in either competition.

There has been persistent speculation Liverpool could dispense with Slot and hire Xabi Alonso at season’s end if UCL qualification is missed.

However, a recent report from The Times’ Paul Joyce claimed Liverpool harbour doubts over Alonso’s preferred playing style, which favours a back three.

Furthermore, Joyce revealed Slot is understood to have informed friends he not only expects to be at Liverpool next year, but he’s confident he’ll oversee a bounce-back campaign.

Now, a fresh update from one of The Athletic’s Liverpool experts, James Pearce, has revealed Liverpool’s thinking around Slot.

Despite acknowledging Liverpool’s many failings this term, Pearce revealed the hierarchy still believe Slot is the right man for the job, and that with a carefully constructed summer transfer window, he’ll have the Reds back challenging for top honours again next season.

Pearce wrote: ‘The decision-makers still retain faith in him and believe, with the right additions this summer, Slot can turn things around in the same way that [Jurgen] Klopp did after a disappointing fifth-placed finish in 2022-23.’

Liverpool finished 5th in Klopp’s penultimate season at Anfield and went trophyless in the campaign.

But after overhauling the entire midfield in the summer of 2023, the Reds went on to win the League Cup in Klopp’s final year, and were embroiled in a three-way title race despite enduring the mother of all injury crises.

Regarding Liverpool’s current transfer plans, the reporter highlighted Liverpool’s most recent summer window in which close to half a billion pounds were spent on largely ‘technical players’.

At a time when the Premier League has become more robust, set piece-heavy and reliant on pacy wingers who can beat their markers in one-v-ones, Liverpool’s prior business has left the squad short in critical areas.

As such, Pearce suggested Liverpool’s plans for the upcoming summer will centre on adding ‘pace and dynamism’ in wide areas, as well as more imposing players who’ll make Slot’s side more ‘physical and direct’, and of course, more effective at set pieces in both boxes.

On the subject of wingers, Liverpool are expected to sign two new wide men, and RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is fast emerging as their top target.

According to Sky Germany, the Reds are increasingly hopeful they’ll land the electric 19-year-old and won’t be put off by Leipzig’s gigantic €100m asking price.

Reporter Philipp Hinze recently wrote on X: ‘RB Leipzig want to convince Yan Diomande to stay for another season, but the Bundesliga club is still preparing for big offers.

‘Leipzig remain firm: the price tag stays at €100m or more. Contract until 2030. They want to keep Diomande, but know it will be extremely difficult. The high price tag could deter one or two interested clubs.’

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are NOT one of those clubs who’ll be dissuaded by that asking price.

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