Liverpool are leading Newcastle United in the race to sign Nico Schlotterbeck from Borussia Dortmund, a report has claimed.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool have identified Schlotterbeck as a concrete option to bolster their defence and have even looked at the finances of a potential deal. Arne Slot’s side have drawn up a €50million (£41.7m / $54.4m) offer to try and test Dortmund’s resolve.

Liverpool have prepared a potential contract for the left-footed centre-back, too. It is worth €7m a year (around £112,000 per week), though the length of the deal has not been revealed.

However, Liverpool may face competition for Schlotterbeck. Newcastle view him as a ‘key addition’ to their backline if they are unable to prise Marc Guehi away from Crystal Palace, CaughtOffside claim.

Both Liverpool and Newcastle have been linked with Guehi, and TEAMtalk revealed on Friday that the Magpies are plotting an £80m swoop for the centre-half in January.

Palace remain determined to keep the England star though, and Schlotterbeck has emerged as Newcastle’s Plan B.

Given the fact Liverpool have already planned how they will sign Schlotterbeck, the Reds must be considered frontrunners as things stand.

Schlotterbeck eyed as Van Dijk successor

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are confident of tying down Virgil van Dijk to a new contract alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But even if Van Dijk remains at Anfield, Liverpool need to find a younger player who can eventually become their new left-sided centre-back. After all, Van Dijk is 33 years old and his next contract will likely be his last on Merseyside.

Schlotterbeck is a great candidate to succeed from Liverpool’s captain in the coming years, as his ‘standout’ performances have left a big impression on Liverpool scouts.

The report also describes the Germany international as a 6ft 2in ‘monster’, exactly the attributes needed to replace someone like Van Dijk.

Dortmund fans would hate to see Schlotterbeck leave, as he has established himself as a key player for BVB since joining in July 2022.

Schlotterback is also 24 and has his best years ahead of him. But Dortmund often sell their biggest stars when the price is right, and Liverpool could be the latest club to capitalise.

Schlotterbeck is not the only Dortmund star Liverpool like, as they are also tracking forwards Karim Adeyemi and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Liverpool news: Defensive alternative, Salah claim

Schlotterbeck is not the only central defender being looked at by Liverpool. TEAMtalk can reveal that they are also keen on Bayer Leverkusen leader Jonathan Tah.

Leverkusen stopped Tah from joining rivals Bayern Munich in the summer, but they will soon be powerless to his exit. The 28-year-old has refused to pen a new contract and is due to become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool are on Tah’s trail but will have to act fast to complete a deal for him. TEAMtalk understands Inter Milan are pushing hard for Tah and aim to wrap up a pre-contract agreement in the early stages of 2025.

Meanwhile, the Saudis will face competition for Liverpool superstar Salah, as Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly hoping to land him in a blockbuster transfer.

The Spanish press claim PSG are among the ‘main candidates’ for the forward and are aiming to ‘convince’ him on a move to France.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that Liverpool think Salah is more likely to depart than Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.

The Egyptian is eager to become the new poster boy of the Saudi Pro League, but he also looks set to receive a lucrative contract offer from PSG.