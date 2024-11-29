Liverpool are reportedly planning on offering Ryan Gravenberch and a cash supplement to Real Madrid in order to land midfield man Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Reds are in fantastic form so far this season. The transition to new boss Arne Slot has been seamless, and he has his Liverpool side top of both the Premier League and the Champions League.

He has done so largely with the same squad he inherited from his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

But one of Klopp’s final signings could be in danger of being sacrificed for Slot to bring in a star of his own.

According to Defensa Central, the boss is putting together a proposal to land Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni.

It’s believed Liverpool’s own midfield star, Gravenberch, would be offered to Los Blancos.

And given the value of the Frenchman is higher than the Reds man, it’s reported they would also supplement that with at most €30million (£25m/$31.6m).

Granvenberch has starred under slot

The validity of the rumour might not be the highest given the source, and how well Gravenberch has done this season.

Liverpool have tried to bring in a holding-midfielder of late, but have given the nod to the Dutchman to play the role this season after failing to land one in the summer.

Compared to positional peers in the top-five leagues in Europe in the past year, he ranks in the 92nd percentile for interceptions, and in the 79th for blocks, showcasing his skills in cutting out play.

He has been one of the most important players at Liverpool this season, and though they wanted Tchouameni when he went to Real, sacrificing Gravenberch to get him seems unlikely.

Liverpool round-up: Quenda move in works

TEAMtalk have been aware of interest from Manchester United in Geovany Quenda, and can now reveal that Liverpool are poised to join the race by holding talks with the Sporting CP youngster.

The Reds are also hoping to land a new left-back, centre-back and central midfielder, as per reports.

Meanwhile, Caoimhin Kelleher has been urged to quit Anfield in favour of joining Chelsea.

And TEAMtalk is also aware that the Saudi Pro League is confident in signing Mohamed Salah, after he publicly stated he’s not in talks over a new deal with Liverpool.

