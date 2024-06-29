Liverpool ready to barge Man Utd aside for signing of centre-back who’s rocketed up their wishlist

A centre-back on the radar of Manchester United has flown up the wanted list at Liverpool and a report claims the Reds can seal a deal for a fee in the region of €45m.

Liverpool have identified centre-back as one of their weakest positions when it comes to overall depth and options for the starting XI.

Virgil van Dijk is not getting any younger and his long-time partner Joel Matip will leave the club as a free agent when his contract expires on June 30.

Jarell Quansah has come on leaps and bounds but it isn’t clear that he is ready to shoulder the weight of being a regular starter.

Ibrahima Konate struggled with injuries last term, while Joe Gomez has often been tasked with deputising at full-back.

Caught Offside’s Daily Briefing report that Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Odilon Kossounou has been moved to the top of Liverpool’s list of centre-back targets. They also confirmed that the player has rejected a contract extension offered by the German champions.

Man Utd and Newcastle are two more Premier League giants sniffing around a deal. The Red Devils are desperate to sign at least one new centre-back this summer and Everton’s refusal to budge from their £70m valuation of Jarrad Branthwaite could see Man Utd explore alternatives.

But per the latest report, it’s Anfield where Kossounou could line up next season.

“Sources with a close understanding of Odilon Kossounou’s situation have informed the Daily Briefing that there is strong interest in the Bayer Leverkusen defender, with Liverpool placing the Ivory Coast international near the top of their list of targets,” the Daily Briefing claims.

“Kossounou is highly regarded by Man United and Newcastle as well after missions to scout the player, and it is understood that these two clubs could also strongly consider making moves for the 23-year-old as he looks a realistic and available option for a fee deemed “affordable”, according to sources.

“Leverkusen have offered Kossounou a new contract, but he’s yet to respond to that offer as he’s understood to be open to leaving the Bundesliga club, who could let him go for a fee in the region of €45m.

“Liverpool could do with bringing in a top young centre-back like this as they look in need of a long-term successor to the ageing Virgil van Dijk, and he very much fits the bill in terms of being the type of profile the Reds have gone for in recent years.”

Liverpool seek to tighten up with new recruits

While only Arsenal and Manchester City conceded less goals than Liverpool in the last Premier League campaign, the Anfield club will still feel their 41 goals let in leaves them off the pace when it comes to their title rivals.

Kossounou is a sharp young centre-back who is adept at playing with the ball at his feet and can also double as a fullback if there is a call for it.

He was the least used centre-back in the Bayer Leverkusen squad last season, although he did miss a chunk of the campaign due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

There is a hint of a suggestion that €45m is around €10m-€15m more than Kossounou’s market value and Liverpool might try to drive that fee down.

