Liverpool manager Arne Slot has opened the door to a move for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, but there is a danger that Manchester City could beat them to the punch – with reports in Spain claiming the Reds have offered a staggeringly low-ball fee.

Slot was appointed the Liverpool manager at the end of last season following the departure of Jurgen Klopp. Not many expected the Merseyside club to do as well as they are doing right now. Liverpool are six points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table and have reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. They have also won all six of their Champions League games.

Liverpool have one of the best and most dynamic midfield in Europe. Alexis Mac Allister has been a force to be reckoned with this season, while Ryan Gravenberch has flourished under Slot and has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Slot also has Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo at his disposal to play in midfield, but the Liverpool boss reportedly wants to bring another body.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are keen on a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni. However, per the report, the Premier League leaders are looking to test Los Blancos’ resolve to keep the player, amid claims they are looking to pay an initial transfer fee of €35m (£29m, $36.4m) followed by an additional €15m (£12.5m, $15.7) next season – a total outlay of €50m (£41.5m, $52m).

Slot wants to sign a midfielder who not only provides defensive solidity but also has the ability to drive forward. In Tchouameni, the Liverpool boss thinks that he will get a player who will perform those duties.

However, Liverpool are facing a problem. Fichajes has noted that Manchester City are also keen on Tchouameni. Last season’s Premier League champions are showing interest in the Madrid star amid their current struggles with star defensive midfielder Rodri missing due to injury.

City manager Pep Guardiola is always attentive to players with great potential and he might try to tempt Tchouameni into leaving Real Madrid for the Etihad Stadium in the middle of the season.

Liverpool’s interest in Aurelien Tchouameni is genuine

While no other sources in Spain are currently backing up the claim from Fichajes that Liverpool are ready to bid for Tchouameni, the Reds’ interest in the Madrid midfielder is genuine.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are truly keen on securing the services of Tchouameni. The France international defensive midfielder has not always had the best of times at Madrid, and there is a possibility that the defending Spanish and European champions could move him on in January.

However, it is unlikely that Madrid will be willing to accept just over £40m for Tchouameni. TEAMtalk reported earlier this season that Los Blancos value the midfielder at £100m.

Moreover, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side aiming to win La Liga and the Champions League this season, it is unlikely that they will sell him unless they get a massive offer.

Liverpool, though, could be tempted to spend big on Tchouameni. The Reds prefer to sign younger players, and Tchouameni will turn 25 later this month.

Latest Liverpool news

Tchouameni is not the only midfielder Liverpool are keen on. Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is also reportedly on the radar of the Merseyside club as well. Anderson joined Forest from Newcastle only last summer.

There could be departures from Liverpool in January. Ben Doak is a player in demand. Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace are keen on the 19-year-old winger, who is on loan at Middlesbrough at the moment.

Although Liverpool have turned down offers for Doak already this month, they are not averse to cashing in on him at the right price.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is another Liverpool player who could be on his way out for good in the middle of the season. Real Madrid have already had a bid for the right-back turned down.

The England international put in a sub-par display against Manchester United on Sunday. Now Gary Neville has pointed the finger of blame at the Spanish giants for the 26-year-old’s performance at Anfield in the 2-2 draw.

