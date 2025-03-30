Liverpool are reportedly set to grant Real Madrid’s wish to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold before his contract expires, with the Reds set to claw back a not-too-shabby sum of money for their vice-captain and with a trusted source’s claims dismissing suggestions the 26-year-old could yet remain at Anfield.

The worst-kept secret in football was ‘unofficially-officially’ let out the bag this week when several high-profile news outlets and journalists all confirmed a huge five-year deal at Real Madrid has now been accepted Alexander-Arnold, who had also communicated his desire to leave to Liverpool club officials. Bringing an end to one of the longest-running sagas of recent years, the move to Spain will also bring a close to the player’s 20-year association with his boyhood club.

Despite that, Sky Sports News reporter Melissa Reddy revealed this weekend that both Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid have ‘reacted with surprise’ to those claims, insisting nothing has been officially agreed yet and leaving open the possibility that a stay at Anfield beyond the expiry of his deal on June 30 has not yet been completely taken off the table.

However, those suggestions appear to have immediately extinguished by trusted reporter Liverpool Echo correspondent Paul Gorst. And he admits the Reds are willing to negotiate the player’s early release to the Spanish giants to allow the player to participate in this summer’s Club World Cup.

Revealing the premature evacuation could also net Liverpool a compensationary payment, Gorst revealed the thinking in an interview with The Redmen TV.

“I think Liverpool would probably accept that to be fair, just to get something down on the books,” he said.

“The difference of leaving on the 1st of June as opposed to the 30th of June is immaterial. Liverpool haven’t got any games then anyway. I guess it’s a case of how much do Real Madrid want him for the Club World Cup.”

Gorst added: “I imagine they would look to expedite it by a few weeks to get him in for that competition. I think they’ll be really keen to win that tournament… €10m, €5m, it’s a little bit of a guessing game at this stage. I think Liverpool would do it, though.”

What did Reddy say about Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid not being done?

With Real’s Club World Cup campaign set to kick-off with a June 18 clash against Al-Hilal at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, it’s been suggested that Los Blancos want to take up Alexander-Arnold’s contract a month before its officially expiry on July 1.

That payment to Liverpool from Real could potentially allow them to claw back some funds from the 26-year-old’s painful exit, with his departure having not gone down well with supporters and with all sorts of finger pointing being directed at FSG for allowing the player to run his contract down.

As a result, getting some cash through the door – and while nowhere near the player’s real market value – would at least be better than nothing. Indeed, €5m-€10m (£4.2m-£8.4m) is not money to be scoffed at.

Furthermore, saving four payments worth of the player’s £180,000 a week salary will also save the Reds an additional £720,000 – potentially putting an additional £9.12m back into the coffers.

The update from Gorst also appears to end the very faint hopes Liverpool may have had of potentially still keeping Alexander-Arnold at Anfield.

However, Sky Sports News reporter Reddy is adamant that nothing has been made official at this moment in time.

“Liverpool have made Alexander-Arnold lucrative offers to remain, but they understand the attraction of a new challenge, a fresh life and lifestyle experience, and the lure of being a Real player,” Reddy stated.

“Both Real Madrid and Trent Alexander-Arnold were aligned in showing surprise at the stories that emerged this week, given nothing major has changed since January – no agreement has been reached, no deal has been signed, nor has a conclusion been communicated to either club.”

