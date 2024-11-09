Liverpool are reportedly readying a massive offer to sign Eintracht Frankfurt sensation Omar Marmoush ahead of the January window, while Reds manager Arne Slot is targeting a double midfielder raid – though we can reveal why the second of these may have to wait until the summer.

The Dutchman has eased into the Liverpool hotseat since replacing Jurgen Klopp over the summer, winning 14 of his 16 matches in charge across all competitions so far. That extraordinary run of form sees the Reds going into this weekend’s round of games on top of the Premier League and also leaves them as the only side boasting a 100% record in the Champions League.

While no prizes are handed out in November, Slot appears to have made a mockery of claims that replacing Klopp would prove an extremely tall order with optimism also growing among supporters that at least one trophy can be added to their cabinet over the course of the 46-year-old’s first season at the helm.

To aid his chances of that becoming a reality, we understand Slot has given the green light to squad reinforcements in January. Liverpool only really added Federico Chiesa to their squad over the summer, with the Italian being limited to just 78 minutes of action so far.

Now Slot wants to bolster his midfield in January amid reports that a deal for Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni is close to being agreed and with the Reds learning the cost needed to sign the France midfielder.

However, as per Fichajes, Liverpool’s first signing in January could well come from the Bundesliga, with the Reds ready to present an ‘incredible’ offer worth €70m (£58.1m, $75.1m) for Frankfurt star Marmoush.

The Egyptian star has blitzed his way to 22 goal contributions (13 goals, nine assists) in just 15 appearances this season, underlining his qualities and illustrating exactly why the Bundesliga side were right to reject a £25m (€30m, $32.3m) offer from Nottingham Forest for his services over the summer.

And the report claims the huge offer from the Reds could well persuade Frankfurt to cash in on the 25-year-old star, who is also deadly from free-kicks.

The Reds are also eyeing a third move in January, this time for Sunderland star Chris Rigg, having learned the price is would take to prise the midfielder away from Wearside.

READ MORE: Liverpool learn costs needed to sign Chris Rigg from Sunderland

Frankfurt fire warning on Marmoush but Liverpool must wait on midfielder deal

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Sunderland hope to keep their teenage star until the summer window at least, with the club very much against the sale of a player who has become an important member of the Sunderland side which is currently top of the Championship table and hopeful of a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

But with interest in the 17-year-old also emerging from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, there is a feeling that they will do well to resist offers for the talented midfielder come the summer if they fail to secure promotion to the top flight.

Should that happen, Liverpool are expected to feature heavily in any bidding for Rigg, with Reds scouts keeping a close eye on his progress in the meantime.

As far as Marmoush is concerned, Slot is reportedly keen to bolster his attack with Darwin Nunez failing to establish himself as a first-choice pick and with Diogo Jota having missed the last five games through injury and now unlikely to return until December.

Despite claims a huge Liverpool offer would leave Frankfurt with little choice but to sell, their sporting director Markus Kroscheis adamant their star man remains content at Deutsche Bank Park.

“I’m obviously pleased that he’s still scoring. I think Omar feels comfortable here so we shouldn’t always discuss the transfer window or possible transfers,” he is quoted as telling the German media.

Liverpool get Tchouameni green light / Alexander-Arnold talks ‘hit major obstacle’

Meanwhile, Liverpool are gaining in confidence that a deal for Tchouameni can be done in the January window.

The Reds were beaten to his signature by Real Madrid back in summer 2022, and while he has won seven major honours at the Bernabeu, the move is threatening to turn sour with the player’s abilities seemingly being questioned by Carlo Ancelotti and with his own supporters whistling and jeering the midfielder during their midweek Champions League defeat to AC Milan.

With Florentino Perez naming his price for a deal, the Reds are understood to have told Slot that money is there to sign the right player if he wants it, and amid claims that Tchouameni himself has also green lit the move.

Earlier this week it emerged that another midfield option had presented itself to the Reds amid claims they have been offered a swap deal by AC Milan involving a little-used winger in exchange for one of Milan’s most versatile midfielders.

However, their hopes of tying Alexander-Arnold down to a new deal appear to have taken a dramatic nosedive.

Per a strong new report on Saturday morning, those talks on a contract extension have ‘hit a major obstacle’, heightening Real’s chances of landing the Reds vice-captain on a free transfer and with the prospect of a January move also becoming growing.

Marmoush stats show a player at the top of his game