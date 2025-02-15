Liverpool have identified Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven as one of their two top targets for the centre-back position this summer, according to reports, with Arne Slot’s influence on a move coming to light along with the club’s belief he can reach a level he never has before.

It’s no secret that centre-back is a position Liverpool are looking at ahead of the summer transfer window as they aim to strengthen it for the long term. Virgil van Dijk is approaching the end of his contract, and even if the captain stays – which does seem likely – Liverpool will need to think about a succession plan for someone who will be 34 by the time next season starts.

Furthermore, Liverpool have learned this week that Ibrahima Konate is a summer target for Paris Saint-Germain – and that it’s a move the Frenchman would be interested in.

Therefore, for one reason or another, Liverpool will need to be active in the centre-back market this summer. And it appears Van de Ven has become a top target.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘very keen’ on signing Van de Ven from Tottenham, since the Dutchman is ‘hugely rated by Arne Slot’.

And the head coach’s stance seems to be shared by club scouts, with the report stating Liverpool believe Van de Ven is an ‘elite Champions League level’ player – even though he is yet to experience playing in that competition.

Slot also thinks Van de Ven has the right character to succeed as a starting centre-back for his Liverpool side, the report claims.

Slot and Van de Ven are both Dutch, of course, but the Spurs defender never played in the Eredivisie and so their paths never crossed in their native country. Van de Ven did begin his career in the Dutch second division with Volendam, but that was before moving to the German Bundesliga with Wolfsburg.

Van de Ven made his international debut in 2023 and has since risen to prominence as one of the country’s better centre-back options, alongside Van Dijk.

Liverpool consider second Premier League CB

Tottenham paid in the region of €50m to sign Van de Ven from Wolfsburg in 2023, so are unlikely to let him go easily to a Premier League rival, despite how far behind Liverpool they are in the table this season.

He is under contract in north London until 2029 and his importance to Tottenham has been clear in his absence at times this season.

As a left-footed centre-back, Van de Ven would be a profile of player that Liverpool simply do not have at the moment.

Turning 24 in April and boasting exceptional pace, he would reinvigorate Liverpool’s backline, regardless of whether Van Dijk or Konate stay or go.

However, he is not the only option on Liverpool’s shortlist, with the report also reminding that Marc Guehi is a strong candidate that the Reds could take from Crystal Palace.

The fact that Guehi is approaching the last year of his Palace contract could make him a more accessible target. However, the Eagles did turn down a big bid for him from – ironically – Tottenham in the winter transfer window.

Their resolve could be tested again in the summer, when multiple clubs could take part in a bidding war. It’s not too far-stretched to imagine Guehi joining Liverpool, or an alternative scenario could be for him to join Tottenham and Liverpool to take Van de Ven.

How does Van de Ven compare to Van Dijk and Konate?