Liverpool are willing to outspend PSG in order to land Michael Olise

Liverpool are reportedly ready to spend a ‘historic’, record-shattering sum to land a superstar attacker for more than what Paris Saint-Germain are willing to spend on him.

The Reds attack alone had almost £200million dropped on it in the summer. Hugo Ekitike was the cheaper of the two strikers who were signed, but has had most impact, with five goals scored already along with one assist.

Superstar winger Mohamed Salah remains in form, with three goals and three assists to his name this term.

But he’s 33 and set to leave Anfield in the summer of 2027, and the Reds reportedly have eyes on Michael Olise as his preferred replacement on the right wing.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are ‘willing to spend a historic sum’ in order to land the Bayern Munich winger in the summer of 2026.

They are reportedly planning to offer close to €150million (£130.6m) to land Olise. That would break the British transfer record that the Reds only set in the summer, when they paid £125million for Alexander Isak.

Whether Olise is worth that sum could be questioned. He does have five goals and six assists to his name this term already, after he scored three and assisted two in the Club World Cup over the summer.

But when he left the Premier League in 2024, Olise cost just over £50million, and his form, while good, may not be worthy of a £75million increase.

Liverpool plan to out-spend PSG

However, the price tag may be necessary given the competition Liverpool are going to be given for Olise.

He’s on the radar of some big clubs, including Champions League winners PSG.

It was recently reported that they were willing to spend €100million (£87.2m) to land Olise.

As such, Liverpool know they have a battle on their hands and with the funds available to PSG, might have to go big in order to ensure they are not going to be chased down.

Outspending the European juggernauts, with the purse they have available to them, would be huge for Liverpool.

Liverpool round-up: Four-man CB shortlist

Liverpool are said to be preparing to sign a new centre-back in January after the injury sustained by Giovanni Leoni.

On their shortlist are Sven Botman, Willian Pacho, Zeno Debast and Ousmane Diomande.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will not desperately attempt to keep Ibrahima Konate at the club if he looks to join Real Madrid.

And, Arne Slot could drop Florian Wirtz from his side, but is said to still be backing him to have an impact at Liverpool in the long-term.

Who’s Liverpool’s best Bundesliga signing in last decade?