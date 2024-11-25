Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Sunderland prospect Trey Ogunsuyi and could be set to launch a stunning raid for the Black Cats prospect in the January window – with his arrival potentially being offset by the departure of a young striker of their own.

The Merseysiders have made a dream start to life under Arne Slot, winning 16 of his first 18 matches in charge to sit not just top of the Premier League but also the Champions League as well. While Liverpool have only dropped five points so far, they face a strong measure of just how good they are this week with successive Anfield showdowns against Real Madrid (Wednesday, in the UCL) and on Sunday against Manchester City.

Victory in both games will rubberstamp the brilliant start to life they have made under their new Dutch coach – and Roy Keane has already gone on record to say that a win on Sunday will see Manchester City eliminated from the Premier League title race.

With the January window fast approaching, Liverpool have the chance to further strengthen their squad as they push towards four possible trophies over the second half of the season.

But according to the Sunderland Echo, Liverpool’s first signing of the January window could actually be one with their long-term future in mind with the Reds said to have taken a strong interest in 17-year-old Black Cats prospect, Ogunsuyi.

The Belgium youth international has yet to make his senior debut for Sunderland, but did make the bench for Regis Le Bris’ side in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Millwall.

And with his contract only running until summer 2026, the Echo claims Liverpool are strongly considering an approach to sign the teenage forward in the January window – and it could be a case of second time lucky for the Merseysiders, having missed out on Ogunsuyi as a scholar.

The Reds could try and sweeten any deal by offering Sunderland the chance to sign young forward Jayden Danns, with the 18-year-old set to leave Anfield in January on loan for the remainder of the season.

HAVE YOU SEEN? ❇️ Salah tees off on FSG after dropping Liverpool contract truth bombs – ‘I’m more out than in’

Slot ready to let Jayden Danns leave Anfield

The striker made five appearances for the Reds’ senior side last season, making a name for himself with a brace in a 3-0 FA Cup victory over Southampton.

And while his progress this season has been stunted by injury, his return to action recently means the Reds are now open to letting Danns leave over the second half of the campaign to further his development.

Ideally, Liverpool want to loan Danns out in the Championship, having seen at close hand the superb progress made by Ben Doak at Middlesbrough.

And while Plymouth have been touted as the side most strongly interested in Danns at this stage, the Reds could look to offer Sunderland the chance to take him to the Stadium of Light over the second half of the campaign.

Sunderland are well blessed for attacking options with Wilson Isidor, Aaron Connolly and Eliezer Mayenda options for Le Bris’ promotion-chasing squad.

However, the chance to bring in Danns could add further depth to their squad during the run-in and could also potentially serve as a cushion for the loss of Ogunsuyi.

Sunderland are desperate to retain the services of the young forward but know they will face a tough battle if Liverpool come calling and with the teenager able to operate across the attack and having caught the eye with nine goals and two assists in seven matches for Sunderland’s U18s and U21s this season.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: ‘Offer on table’ for Real Madrid star; big Zubimendi update

Meanwhile, reports in Spain claim the Reds have already ‘put an offer on the table’ for Real Madrid playmaker Brahim Diaz as they look to strengthen their squad over the second half of the campaign.

The former Manchester City made has only had limited involvement this season and now it’s claimed the Reds are ready to try and now lure him away from the Bernabeu by making a sizeable offer for his services. Predictably, though, competition is tough, amid Real’s stance on his possible sale.

He’s not the only LaLiga star the Reds are chasing either, with reports on Sunday claiming Richard Hughes is ready to trigger the release clause to bring Takefusa Kubo to Anfield and with the Real Sociedad star seen as the ideal replacement for Mo Salah, should the Egyptian quit at the end of his contract.

In addition, the Reds are also now reportedly roaring towards the signing of Slot’s top summer target, Martin Zubimendi, after a dramatic change of heart over his Sociedad future.

Elsewhere, there’s some good news brewing over the future of Virgil van Dijk with the Reds skipper now closing in on a major new deal at Anfield and with the length of the terms agreed now coming to light.

IN-PROFILE: Who is Trey Ogunsuyi?

By Nathan Egerton

Born on Boxing Day in 2006, Ogunsuyi came through the academy at Sunderland and made his Under-18s debut in February 2023 at the age of 16 years and seven weeks.

The 17-year-old striker, who can also play on the wings, has now registered nine goals and one assist in 25 appearances for the Under-18s.

He stepped up to the Under-21s last season and scored two goals in 11 appearances, including an injury-time winner against Reading in the Premier League 2 play-off semi-final.

The Belgium Under-19 international also started in the final against Tottenham Hotspur but they fell to a 3-1 defeat.

He signed his first professional contract earlier this year and has made a strong start to the 2024/25 season with four goals and an assist in four Premier League 2 games.

Ogunsuyi also netted a brace in a 2-0 win over Lyon in the Premier League International Cup and another brace against Tamworth in the National League Cup.

Alongside his goalscoring skills, he has also been praised for his hold up play and his bravery in battling for the ball.

The teenager is yet to make his first-team debut but has been an unused substitute in their recent Championship games against Plymouth, Middlesbrough and Millwall.

“At the minute, he is still a young player who needs to discover more about our environment and the experience of being with professional players,” Le Bris said.

“He needs time to develop, for sure. But he has many qualities and he is a very interesting player for the future.”