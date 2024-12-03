Oihan Sancet is to be the subject of a bid from Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly ‘taking the lead’ for Athletic Club midfielder Oihan Sancet, with the Reds ‘ready to make a firm move’ with an offer of his release clause, approximately £67million.

The Reds are flying high in both the Premier League and Champions League. Under new boss Arne Slot, they’re nine points clear at the top of the English top flight, and two points ahead of Inter Milan in the elite European competition.

Slot looked at adding to his midfield with Martin Zubimendi in the summer, and Liverpool could have been in even better shape had he joined, but another Spanish star is now on the radar.

According to Fichajes, they are ready to ‘make a firm move’ for Athletic Club attacking-midfielder Sancet.

He has a release clause of €80million (£66.5m/$84m) and Liverpool are seemingly ready to trigger it, and therefore seem to be ‘taking the lead’.

Sancet is said to have attracted the attention of multiple top European sides, and given only five La Liga players have outscored the midfielder this season, that’s unsurprising.

Liverpool to battle Aston Villa

A recent report suggested Premier League rivals Aston Villa were to launch a ‘significant’ bid for Sancet in January.

However, it is believed they were in internal talks over whether to match his release clause, or try for an alternative deal.

Liverpool are likely to leave them in the dust if they trigger Sancet’s clause and Villa don’t.

What’s more, if given the choice between the two sides, knowing there is ample competition for midfield places at both, the thriving Spaniard is surely more likely to pick the leaders of both the Premier League and Champions League than an alternative side.

Liverpool round-up: Salah frustration showing

Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah is coming to the end of his contract, and though it’s suggested he’d willingly pen a new deal, he’s frustrated at the length of time it is taking the Reds to put that into action.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, seems to be likely to pen a new deal, forcing Real Madrid to instead go after Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot.

TEAMtalk is aware that there are four right-backs on Liverpool’s shortlist if their star doesn’t stay, though: Jeremie Frimpong, Amar Dedic, Lutsharel Geertruida and Vanderson.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has looked into five clubs that goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could move to in order to finally become a consistent starter.

Who is Oihan Sancet?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Pamplona in northern Spain, Sancet moved to the Basque Country to join Athletic Club’s academy in 2015. After three years of development, he began training with Athletic’s first team in pre-season as an 18-year-old.

But when emerging that season in the club’s reserve team, an ACL injury threatened to derail his career before it had really got going.

Fortunately, Sancet bounced back from his setback and has made his mark as a senior player for Athletic over the past five years. An attacking-midfielder who operates high up the pitch, he influences games with his pace, strength and one-on-one ability.

Critics have suggested Sancet can work on his positioning and shooting, but he is currently enjoying one of his most efficient seasons and is averaging about a goal every other game.

Right-footed, he tends to lean towards the right-hand side when it comes to his heat map, but he is very much a central player.

He made his La Liga debut in August 2019 and scored his first goal in June 2020. Another significant landmark was his first hat-trick, scored against his former club Osasuna in January 2022.

Athletic’s faith in Sancet is clear by the fact he has a contract until 2032. And he is rising in prominence on the international scene too, having scored on his Spain debut in October 2023.

A goalscorer in the 2024 Copa del Rey final, which Athletic won, Sancet is starting to impact big games. This term, he has scored against Barcelona, Girona and Real Sociedad – all sides who are playing in Europe.

At the age of 24, Sancet is approaching a phase of his career where he could attract attention from some big clubs.