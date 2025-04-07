The race to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has taken a dramatic turn after Bayern Munich entered the race for his signing, and sources have informed us that Vincent Kompany is ready to go the extra mile to ensure they beat the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid to his signature.

Huijsen has become one of the most spoken-about players over the last few months and is going to be one of, if not the, most coveted players of the summer transfer window. Indeed, the Spain international is wanted by multiple top Premier League sides, while he is also edging increasingly higher up the wanted list of the mighty Real Madrid, who have been tracking his progress at Bournemouth with great interest.

However, sources have confirmed that it is Bayern Munich who are ready to barge their way to the front of the queue and we have informed they are now pushing ‘very hard’ to try and get a deal done in the coming weeks. The German club wants to get him signed early in the window and are now pushing to convince him to join them over rivals and with the summer window officially opening for business on June 1.

We’ve been told that Huijsen has been made the express transfer wish of Bayern boss Vincent Kompany, who is ‘very, very keen’ on landing the defender and has made his feelings clear to the player and his representatives. Furthermore, we can reveal the Bayern boss has had scouts looking at him from way back from Kompany’s time as Burnley manager and from when the centre-half was making his way in the game during a loan spell with Roma.

Despite Bayern’s strong push to sign him, Real Madrid have also made more contact in recent weeks and are eager to see him join up to bolster their defence this summer.

Bayern aiming to beat Real to Dean Huijsen

And while Bayern Munich are understood to be willing to offer the 19-year-old a lucrative five-year deal, Real Madrid remain the biggest threat to any side keen on the twice-capped Spain defender this summer as they are his boyhood club and he has openly admitted that he dreams of playing for them one day.

Bayern, though, are still trying to swoop first and sources say they may be the first club to make an official offer for the coveted central defender.

Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal have also all been credited with an interest, while we revealed last week that Eddie Howe’s side are doing serious leg-work to try and win the race.

As a result, Bournemouth sources have stated clearly that they will lose the 19-year-old this summer and any hopes on him signing a new deal are fading fast.

That will be no surprise due to the level of interest in him and the fact he wants to play in the Champions League and compete at the highest level.

Huijsen’s asking price is set at £50m due to a release clause in his contract at Bournemouth, meaning he is seen as a fantastic piece of business by those who are keen.

