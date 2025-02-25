Officials at Real Madrid are now speaking about the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold as a ‘certainty’ and are completely convinced his signing from Liverpool is done, with reports also revealing the length of deal, signing-on fee and wages the right-back can expect to earn.

The 26-year-old is regarded as one of the best full-backs in world football, having contributed towards an astonishing 109 goals (22 scored, 87 assists) in his 345 appearances in a Liverpool shirt. But with his deal expiring on June 30, Alexander-Arnold will be free to join a club of his choosing as a free agent just 126 days from now.

And while both Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also out of contract at the same time, fears are growing that the deafening silence around vice-captain Alexander-Arnold will indeed point to an emotional exit from Anfield this summer.

Indeed, the 33-times capped England man has been on Real Madrid‘s radar for well over 18 months now and their plans to sign him this summer has always been their long-term goal.

Those fears grew louder a fortnight ago when a respected journalist listed SIX reasons why a move to Real Madrid was expected to go through.

And while it’s stated that Arne Slot remains hopeful that the player could yet commit to a new contract at Anfield, it’s reported those hopes will be in vain with the player already privately agreeing terms on a move.

Now a new update in Spain claims officials from Real Madrid are ‘already talking’ about Alexander-Arnold being a Los Blancos player next season, with Cadena SER claiming they are completely convinced that a deal is ‘done’ and that his arrival is now viewed as a ‘certainty’.

Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid: Contract length, signing-on fee, wages

The report states Alexander-Arnold will sign an initial four-year deal at the Bernabeu, taking him through to the summer of 2029, and affording him the chance to hook up with his best friend in football, Jude Bellingham, who is said to have proved an influential figure in helping persuade the 26-year-old to quit Anfield.

Per reports from Caught Offside in October of last year, that contract will reportedly be worth £14m to £15m a year at the Bernabeu, which equates to a whopping £348,000 a week.

Furthermore, Spanish outlet Fichajes also claimed recently that the the LaLiga powerhouse have also convinced the player to make the move by offering him a huge signing-on bonus in lieu of the fact that they will not need to pay a penny for his transfer. As a result, it’s stated that Alexander-Arnold will pocket a bonus of €18m (£15.2m, $18.7m) just for signing on the dotted line.

While nothing has been confirmed in the British media about the expected move, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed back in the autumn that officials from the Bernabeu had been in what was described to us as ‘constant contact’ over the signing of the player in summer 2025.

Alexander-Arnold himself, though, has been keen to keep negotiations – be that with Real Madrid or Liverpool – behind closed doors, stating just before Christmas: “I have been at the club for 20 years now and I have signed four or five contract extensions. None of those were played out in public – and this one won’t be either.”

Claims though that a move to the Bernabeu is done also grew louder on Monday when Real Madrid Confidential reported that the reigning European champions “have everything tied up” over a free transfer.

However, just like when the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba all recently arrived as free agents, Los Blancos are not going to announce the acquisition of Alexander-Arnold until the season is over – largely out of respect for Liverpool and also because the two sides could yet collide in the Champions League.

Who could replace Trent at Liverpool? Chelsea star; Brazilian linked…

Understandably – and very wisely – Liverpool have been scouring the market for some would-be replacements for Alexander-Arnold and the club do seemingly have a number of options in mind.

One man strongly linked with a move to Anfield has been Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, the experienced Germany star. However, his preference at playing as a holding midfielder these days may yet count him out, even though it was reported last week that ‘direct contact’ had been established between the two parties.

Elsewhere in Germany, the Reds continue to be linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, who has a phenomenal record of 67 goal contributions from 177 games for the reigning Bundesliga champions.

With a €40m (£33.1m) release clause in his deal, the former Manchester City academy man could prove a like-for-like replacement.

TEAMtalk sources have also revealed interest in Chelsea’s Malo Gusto and the Frenchman’s decision to recently change agents could prove something that works in Liverpool’s favour.

And more recently, reports in Brazil this week revealed the Reds have established first contact over a deal for a 21-year-old Flamengo star, with the cost of a potential deal for the talented right-back also coming to light.

