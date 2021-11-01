Liverpool eye transformational Real Madrid forward to satisfy Klopp ‘wish’

Liverpool have been named as a potential landing spot for a Real Madrid forward in January in a move that would bring a different dimension to their attack, claims a report.

Liverpool have set the benchmark with how to navigate the transfer window in recent years. Their hit-rate on signings is sky-high, with their forward line in particular leading the way.

Mohamed Salah has become arguably the world’s best player since moving to Anfield. Sadio Mane took a giant leap forward after signing from Southampton, and Roberto Firmino has made the false nine position his own.

The Brazilian has been so effective at the spearhead of the attack, in fact, that Klopp recently claimed books would be written about how Firmino has mastered the role.

Diogo Jota is another example that proves the rule, but according to Goal (citing a Spanish report), Klopp is eyeing the final piece of the puzzle.

They claim the Reds are one of a number of sides considering a January approach for Luka Jovic.

The Serbian international has endured a mixed bag since moving to the Bernabeu in 2019. Poor form and the resulting lack of gametime has seen his career stall and he was loaned out to former club Frankfurt last year. But still only 23, time is very much on his side to prove the doubters wrong.

The outlet notes Liverpool lack a physical presence up top to mix it up when plan A fails. Jovic would apparently fill that gap and his signing is an ‘old wish of Klopp’. Furthermore, the looming absences of Salah and Mane to the 2021 AFCON will leave Liverpool short up front.

Jovic has been linked with a number of English clubs ahead of the winter window. Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle have been touted, though a move to Liverpool would likely hold greater appeal.

It’s stated the striker ‘would be interested’ in a change of scenery, though it’s acknowledged he would not be a starter when everyone is available.

Whether Real would be willing to sanction either a loan or permanent deal is unstated in the piece.

Klopp addresses Van Dijk flashpoint against Brighton

Meanwhile, Klopp brushed off his second-half row with Virgil van Dijk during the 2-2 draw with Brighton as “normal”.

Amid his side’s struggles in the 2-2 draw with Brighton, Klopp was seen shouting at Van Dijk. Asked about his conversation, he played the incident down. However, he did admit that the centre-back did make an error.

“Don’t know 100 per cent, we have conversations quite a lot of times,” the manager said via the Daily Mail.

“So, there is never one explanation. You cannot now make a massive story of that because I said before we didn’t defend the half-spaces right. That’s the problem. When the guy on the ball is not under pressure, you cannot have a high last line, so then the last line drops in that moment and all of a sudden we put pressure on it and then they have to push up again.

“So, these kind of things, we have clear rules, clear moments for when we do what. It’s not an easy one. Now I know it [what the exchange was about], it was the one where [Solly] March was pretty much the only player up-front for Brighton and Virgil was too far away.

“In that moment it was about that but yes, a normal coach-player talk.”

