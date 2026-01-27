Liverpool receive bizarre loan proposal that never stood a chance of succeeding

Liverpool have received a loan approach for a player who doesn’t have a long-term future at Anfield, though why the enquiry stands virtually no chance of succeeding has been revealed.

Liverpool are expected to see out a quiet end to the January window in all but one area of their squad – left-back.

Milos Kerkez is the undisputed number one right now, with club icon Andy Robertson filling a back-up role. Kostas Tsimikas is half way through a miserable loan spell with Roma.

Robertson’s deal at Anfield expires in the summer and in an effort to play regularly in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup, Robertson is ready to join Tottenham.

According to Ben Jacobs, a deal worth £5m plus add-ons has already been agreed in principle. The sticking point is Liverpool want a direct replacement lined up before the Scot gets final approval to go.

The player earmarked to fill the void is Tsimikas, though there is no recall clause in his loan with Roma.

As such, Liverpool must agree a deal with Roma for Tsimikas’ return, and that is not something Roma will sanction unless they too get a new left-back in the building.

Roma have tried to sign Wolves’ David Moller Wolfe, though their roughly €8m bid was rebuffed.

Robertson and Tsimikas’ futures are tied together, which makes it all the more bizarre to discover Besiktas believed they could spring a surprise by bringing Tsimikas to Turkey.

Per Jacobs on X, Besiktas have approached Liverpool for the Greek’s signing via the loan route.

The reporter stated: “Exclusive: Besiktas also made an approach to Liverpool to loan Kostas Tsimikas.

“Not a move the player is open to at this stage. Roma also made it clear they won’t sanction an exit without a replacement. Tsimikas wants to return to Liverpool if he leaves Roma.”

In truth, Besiktas’ ambitious approach has very little going for it and numerous pieces would have to fall into place for it to become even remotely viable.

Firstly, Liverpool would have to NOT sell Robertson to Tottenham. If they do sell Robertson, it would mean Tsimikas is returning to Anfield to take the Scot’s place as Kerkez’s back-up.

Additionally, Roma will only allow Tsimikas to cut his loan short if signing a new left-back, which so far they’ve not achieved.

Furthermore, and as Jacobs stated, Tsimikas only wants to return to Liverpool if he leaves Roma in the coming days.

Realistically, it’ll take a miracle for Tsimikas to end up at Besiktas before the winter window closes.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool news – Carragher on Slot sack / Man Utd battle for Wharton

In other news, Jamie Carragher has finally moved on from scapegoating Mohamed Salah for Liverpool’s woes and has outlined when are where Arne Slot – the real cause of the club’s issues – will be sacked.

Elsewhere, Man Utd and Liverpool are set to engage in a fierce battle to sign the same midfielder.

READ MORE: Triple Liverpool signing to kickstart Xabi Alonso reign as contact made amid Arne Slot sack heat