Liverpool have authorised a faultless star to leave and although they’ve already received an enquiry, the Reds may wind up pricing themselves out of a deal, according to a report.

Upon taking charge at Anfield one thing was crystal clear for Arne Slot – changes in midfield were needed. The Dutchman prefers to operate with a midfield pairing, with Dominik Szoboszlai dropping in to make it a three when out of possession. By contrast, predecessor Jurgen Klopp utilised a midfield three with or without the ball.

Slot also prefers his midfielders to be more technically-minded operators rather than simply relentless workhorses like Klopp favoured. The likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum wouldn’t have been suited to Slot, just as Wataru Endo isn’t either.

The Japan international never lets Liverpool down when taking to the field, though lacks the technical capabilities to earn Slot’s trust in a two-man midfield.

As such, Liverpool made Martin Zubimendi their No 1 transfer target irrespective of position last summer. Unfortunately for the Reds, Zubimendi elected to remain loyal to Real Sociedad for one more season and now looks on course to join Arsenal.

With Ryan Gravenberch the main beneficiary from the Zubimendi miss, Endo’s opportunities to shine have been in desperately short supply this season.

According to a report from BILD last week, Liverpool have opened the door to selling the 32-year-old in the summer.

The latest from Sky Germany has not only confirmed Endo is up for sale, but has also revealed the identity of the club who’ve already launched an approach.

“Eintracht Frankfurt have enquired about Wataru Endo,” wrote Sky Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, on X.

“The 32-year-old midfielder is a possible candidate for Frankfurt in the summer, but other names are also being considered. Endo is allowed to leave Liverpool, as reported.”

But despite Liverpool’s willingness to do a deal, their demands may ultimately prove too much for Frankfurt to stomach.

Plettenberg continued: “Currently, the topic is not a priority for Eintracht, partly because the overall package is still too expensive. Frankfurt are informed about the situation, as per @BILD_Eintracht and confirmed.”

Precisely how much the Reds are demanding for Endo isn’t yet clear. Liverpool paid £16m to sign the midfielder from Stuttgart almost two years ago and rejected an £11.8m offer from Marseille last summer.

Latest Liverpool news – TAA to stay? / Romano on Diaz to Arsenal

In other news, former Liverpool left-back and current pundit, Stephen Warnock, has explained why he believes Trent Alexander-Arnold could STAY at Liverpool despite overwhelming speculation to the contrary.

“I still think there’s an opportunity where he could stay,” the pundit said on BBC1’s Football Focus. “I think there’s still that element where he’s almost going: ‘if you want me, you’re gonna have to pay for me’.

“If you think of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, their salaries are astronomical at the moment.

“Because Trent is a local lad, he won’t be on the type of money they’re on, and he will be thinking, ‘pay me what they’re getting paid’, and it might be a case of just closing that gap to enable that to happen.”

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano delivered a coy response when addressing rumours of an Arsenal move for Luis Diaz.