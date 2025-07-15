Liverpool have received a brand new approach for Darwin Nunez who is still expected to be sold this summer, and his exit will only embolden the Reds to go all out for Alexander Isak after official contact was established.

The tragic passing of Diogo Jota put Liverpool’s summer transfer window on an understandable pause. However, normal service must eventually resume and the Reds have slowly but surely begun to re-focus on overhauling Arne Slot’s squad.

It’s in the striker position where the headlines are currently being made. And despite no longer being able to call upon Jota, Liverpool still fully intend to sell Darwin Nunez.

Doing so will leave Slot with ZERO senior, recognised strikers in his squad. There are no shortage of forwards who can cover in the position (Luis Diaz, Federico Chiesa, Cody Gakpo etc), though Liverpool aren’t content with makeshift solutions.

An official approach has been put into Newcastle for Alexander Isak and the sale of Nunez will only enhance Liverpool’s chances of tabling a bid the Magpies deem too good to refuse.

On that front, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has brought news of the Saudi Pro League making their move for the Uruguayan.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Saudi Pro League top clubs make initial approach to sign Darwin Nunez… while he’s been waiting for Napoli for one month.

“Napoli close to signing Lucca as new striker, it was Darwin’s favourite destination. Saudi clubs prepared to tempt him again now after deal close last January.”

As mentioned, the signs had pointed towards Nunez’s future laying in Naples. Personal terms were not an issue, though matching Liverpool’s asking price has proven troublesome for the Serie A champions.

Napoli are understood to have lodged one bid worth roughly €50m plus €5m in add-ons. Reporting on YouTube one week ago, Romano explained why a bid of that size stood no chance of being accepted.

“Liverpool want more than €65m, probably in excess of €70m for Darwin Nunez,” declared the reporter.

As such, Napoli begun exploring a move for Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca in conjunction with their efforts to sign Nunez. Lorenzo Lucca is the player Romano was referring to in the X post above.

And in a separate update on the platform on Tuesday evening, Romano revealed Napoli’s move for Lucca which will initially be a loan spell is nearing the finish line.

“Napoli official bid for Lorenzo Lucca: €9m loan fee, €26m obligation to buy… plus add-ons being discussed with Udinese,” wrote the reporter.

“Talks at very advanced stages, but still waiting for Udinese to give their green light on the add-ons.”

It has not been made clear whether Napoli’s move for Lucca will end their interest in Nunez altogether, though it certainly won’t make them more likely to sign the Uruguayan.

Liverpool can command a higher fee from Saudi buyers anyway and the more they generate, the likelier they are to table an offer for Isak that turns Newcastle’s head.

Multiple sources have revealed Liverpool are ready to bid £120m for the Swede. A transfer on that scale would make Isak the most expensive signing by a British club.

The record that would be surpassed is already held by Liverpool via their £116m (add-ons included) move for Florian Wirtz earlier this window.

The very latest on Isak’s saga and what it means for Hugo Ekitike can be read here.

Latest Liverpool news – Two sales taking shape

