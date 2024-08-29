Liverpool receive SEVEN late offers to sign forward pushed out by Chiesa, with exit authorised

Liverpool have received seven offers to sign a forward whose outlook for minutes will become even bleaker once Federico Chiesa arrives, and an exit has been greenlit.

Liverpool have acted on their long-standing interest in Chiesa and are on the cusp of wrapping up his permanent signing to the tune of £10m plus £2.5m in add-ons.

A four-year contract has been agreed with Chiesa and the 26-year-old is primed to sign the requisite documents to make the move official later today. The main part of Chiesa’s medical has already been passed.

Chiesa will join a forward line that is already bursting at the seams with attacking talent.

Indeed, Mohamed Salah is the jewel in the crown, though Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are all established and potent attackers on their day as well.

Harvey Elliott – used primarily in midfield by former boss Jurgen Klopp – is another option on the right wing if required.

As such, and with Chiesa soon to arrive, Liverpool have given the green light to offloading Ben Doak via the loan route.

The Scotland international, 18, remains highly regarded at Anfield and as such, the mode of exit that has been authorised is a loan and not a permanent sale.

Offers fly in for Ben Doak

Doak had recently emerged on the radar of Premier League side Leicester City. But according to Sky Sports, the Foxes are by no means alone in courting Doak.

Taking to X, Sky reporter Anthony Joseph stated: “Liverpool have received seven loan offers for forward Ben Doak.

“It’s understood the interested clubs are from the Premier League and Championship.

“LFC have given the green light for Doak to leave on loan and are weighing up the best option for his development.”

While not stated, it stands to reason the ‘best option’ for Doak’s development will be a club where he gets regular minutes.

Liverpool youth exodus continues

Doak’s exit would be the latest in a long line of younger and fringe stars the club have already offloaded this summer.

Bobby Clark joined RB Salzburg for £10m. Stefan Bajcetic is primed to join Clark in Salzburg via the loan route.

Elsewhere, Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho were both snapped up by Brentford. Those two exits netted Liverpool £47.5m combined (including future add-ons).

However, one rising young midfielder may wind up staying at Anfield after his proposed move to Bayer Leverkusen was called off…

