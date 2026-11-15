Liverpool to repeat £50m masterstroke as plans exasperate Prem rivals

Liverpool have been backed to pull off a £50million transfer repeat, while interest in another target is frustrating for a Premier League rival.

The Reds are looking ahead to January to potentially turn a promising season into a very good one. Currently fourth in the Premier League but nine points off leaders Arsenal, proper recruitment could help Liverpool to make up some ground.

One transfer in particular in the winter could be huge for the side.

Lamine Camara transfer could be huge for Liverpool

Liverpool insider James Pearce believes the signing of Lamine Camara in January could mimic that of Luis Diaz in 2022.

Pearce said: “It wouldn’t surprise me if something similar happened [to the Diaz signing] in terms of someone who was on the list for the summer.

“I think what happens with Lamine Camara at Monaco will be interesting, because we know that had Liverpool decided to buy a senior midfielder last summer, that he probably would have been the one.

“Say if [Alexis] Mac Allister had turned around and said he wanted to go, I think that would’ve been the most likely outcome, that Mac Allister went and Camara came in.

“But, of course, there’s so many moving parts in terms of what does the player want, what do the club he’s at at the minute want in terms of are they determined to keep hold of him until the summer.”

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Reds frustrating Prem rivals

The Reds have also been linked with fellow Ligue 1 star Ismaelo Ganiou, who’s statistically in the top three centre-backs in the division this term.

The Lens man was on the radar of Crystal Palace in the summer, but Liverpool coming knocking will exasperate the Eagles, per journalist Callum O’Connell.

He said: “I think that’ll [Liverpool’s interest] be sort of frustrating news for anybody following Crystal Palace.

“Pierre Sage wanted to bring him in during the summer, wanted to bring him to Palace with him.

“Palace eventually missed out on that. They were waiting to sell Maxence Lacroix, and that didn’t go through maybe as soon as they’d hoped.

“Ganiou eventually signed that new contract at Lens. So one that they’ve missed out on, one that got away really.”

Ifeanyi Ndukwe plans revealed

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware Liverpool see defensive talent Ifeanyi Ndukwe as having a first-team future at the club.

The 18-year-old Austrian, on loan at Levante, is being readied for a role back at Anfield in 2027, having impressed in his short time in Spain so far.

It is believed that the situation of Ndukwe could even have a say in whether or not Liverpool are to sign a new first-team centre-back.

Virgil van Dijk is said to be nearing an additional year at Anfield, while younger defenders Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni are going to be vital parts of the future.

Ndukwe being added to that list could mean there is no need for another central defender to be added to the side, despite links with a few, such as the aforementioned Ganiou.