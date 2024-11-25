Liverpool appear to be closing in on signing Martin Zubimendi in January

Martin Zubimendi has ‘decided to leave’ Real Sociedad, a report has claimed, and TEAMtalk understands Liverpool are confident they’ll beat Arsenal to the perfect signing for Arne Slot in January.

Liverpool identified 25-year-old Zubimendi as the ideal midfielder to pull the strings in Arne Slot’s midfield over the summer. The Reds signalled their willingness to pay the €60m fee required to spring Zubimendi out of Real Sociedad, though the player ultimately elected to remain loyal to his boyhood club.

Rather than sign the next best option, Liverpool chose to stick with those already at their disposal. Liverpool haven’t suffered as a result of that decision, with Ryan Gravenberch proving a revelation this season and the club amassing a sizeable eight-point lead atop the Premier League table after just 12 matches.

However, the Reds’ admiration of Zubimendi has not subsided and neither has their desire to provide Slot with a midfielder tailor-made for his system.

And according to a fresh update from Spanish outlet TDF, Liverpool have received a gigantic boost in their quest to sign Zubimendi.

It’s claimed Zubimendi ‘aims to leave in January’ and has already ‘decided’ the time is now right to quit Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi has reportedly begun to regret not leaving when he had the chance last summer and the midfielder is now ‘counting the weeks until he makes the jump to the Premier League.’

Real Sociedad are virtually powerless to prevent an exit by way of the release clause. Zubimendi must actively push to leave in order to facilitate the move, though TDF are adamant the classy playmaker has determined an exit must occur.

Arsenal circling, but Liverpool confident – sources

Liverpool aren’t the only high-powered team taking a close look at Zubimendi. Indeed, Arsenal are known to be hovering over the Spaniard and TDF acknowledge the Gunners could pose a threat.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, exclusively revealed on November 22 that Liverpool are poised to bid again for the player.

What’s more, Gillan has been told Liverpool are also ready to submit a lucrative contract offer that would make Zubimendi one of the highest-paid players at Anfield.

Arsenal won’t go down easily and plan to draw up a tempting contract offer of their own. However, it’s our understanding from sources close to the situation that Liverpool are frontrunners and the Reds are confident they’ll be the ones to bring Zubimendi to England.

The Spaniard’s potential addition would serve as a huge mid-season boost for Liverpool and help to reinforce their title charge in the second half of the season.

Latest Liverpool news – Salah contract, Keane’s title prediction

In other news, Mohamed Salah has spoken out about his contract situation at Anfield and did not hold back in a brutally honest assessment.

Salah not only admitted he’s still to receive an official offer from the Reds, but he’s also ‘disappointed’ at the club’s inaction. Salah’s full quotes and responses to multiple questions can be found here.

Elsewhere, Roy Keane declared Man City’s title challenge will be over if they’re beaten by Liverpool at Anfield next weekend.

“Eight points clear. I bet they cannot believe it,” Keane told Sky Sports following Liverpool’s topsy-turvy 3-2 victory against Southampton on Sunday.

“Liverpool have been excellent and have every chance of winning this title. If they turn up at their very best, with the fans behind them, and beat City – what a statement it would be.

“It would be over for them [City] next week if they lose to Liverpool. It’s a big test to deal with that expectation. Can City bounce back next week?”