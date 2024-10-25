Liverpool rocked as Real Madrid advance towards Alexander-Arnold signing, with new meetings revealed

Liverpool are at growing risk of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold as Real Madrid have held positive talks with his entourage, a report has claimed.

According to CaughtOffside, Real Madrid ‘believe they have made significant progress’ in their hunt to sign the attacking right-back. Liverpool have sent Alexander-Arnold a ‘big’ new contract offer, but there is now ‘close to zero chance’ of him remaining at Anfield by agreeing fresh terms.

Madrid are ‘confident’ they will win the race for the Liverpool star, having held several meetings with his camp in the last few weeks.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have sent Alexander-Arnold a ‘huge contract offer’ which is bigger and better than Liverpool’s. CaughtOffside also claim that Madrid feel the player has ‘more or less given them the green light’ to sign him.

The report adds that it is not out of the question that the England ace still extends with Liverpool, as he is a lifelong fan of the club and would love to follow in Steven Gerrard’s footsteps by captaining them to glory.

But Madrid are advancing in their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool must respond with a new contract proposal if they are to prevent his exit.

Alexander-Arnold in strong position

TEAMtalk has previously reported that Liverpool are ‘confident’ about keeping both Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk in particular, with Mo Salah’s future less certain.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Reds have drawn up a bumper new contract for Alexander-Arnold. However, as time goes on and January 1 draws nearer, Liverpool’s negotiating position weakens and Alexander-Arnold’s gets stronger.

January 1 represents the date where the deep-lying playmaker will be able to negotiate freely with Madrid about a pre-contract agreement.

It emerged recently that Madrid are ready to pay him £75m over five years, which works out at around £288,000 a week.

Madrid are not the only European titan interested in Alexander-Arnold, though.

Barcelona are hoping to beat their La Liga rivals to his signing, while Bayern Munich are also in the frame.

Alexander-Arnold heading to Madrid would prove pundit Tim Sherwood right.

When asked if Liverpool’s great start to the season will aid them in keeping the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah, Sherwood replied: “That helps! ‘We’re talking about three top-drawer players there who want to win trophies. They don’t want to sit there just to challenge for Champions League positions. They all want to win stuff so this start helps, it can only help.”

In a bleak warning on Alexander-Arnold, though, he continued: “I think with Trent, I think he’s gone. Once Real Madrid come knocking for you… he’s won everything at the football club and been a magnificent servant but there’s no chance they’re keeping him now I wouldn’t have thought.

“With Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, I think it’s completely different because I’m not sure where they are going to go which is better than Liverpool.”

Liverpool news: Title prediction, shock exit

Meanwhile, Manchester United hero Paul Scholes has explained why Liverpool are more likely to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title than Arsenal.

“They’ve got legs haven’t they, which is a big thing,” Scholes said. “I think the biggest thing I noticed at Old Trafford when they played against [Manchester] United, ‘wow, they look a fit team’. And there’s quality with it as well.

“The three in the middle of the pitch, with the forwards they’ve got in front of them, I don’t think it really matters that much.

“I think we all say, ‘You’re only as good as your forwards are’, they’ve got three forwards, not three, five or six forwards who are special so that middle of the pitch I don’t think becomes that important.

“Although they have still got six again, any three of the six could play who can be brilliant, [Alexis] Mac Allister didn’t play at the weekend – how good has he been?

“I think Liverpool’s squad is better than Arsenal’s. I think Guardiola will be more worried about Liverpool than he is about Arsenal.”

Federico Chiesa only joined Liverpool over the summer, but he is already being linked with a move away.

The Italian press claim that Liverpool are ‘evaluating’ whether to loan Chiesa back to Serie A in January so he can pick up more game time.

The winger has only made three appearances so far, with Arne Slot admitting he feels ‘sorry’ for Chiesa due to the fact he did not have a proper pre-season.

Despite this speculation, it is more likely Liverpool will stick with Chiesa for the full campaign and give him time to adapt to his new surroundings.

Alexander-Arnold crucial to Liverpool success