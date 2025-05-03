Liverpool rule out signing three stars, as TRUE transfer targets named

Richard Hughes and Arne Slot will shape Liverpool's grand transfer plans for the summer

Three stars linked with transfers to Liverpool are NOT on the club’s shortlist, with a report detailing which players the Reds are actually pursuing.

A big summer awaits at Anfield, with Liverpool ready to splash the cash having signed just one outfield player (Federico Chiesa) over the last three windows.

Additions are wanted at left-back, centre-back and in the striker position. A new face could also arrive at right-back if and when Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves for Real Madrid, though The Athletic have suggested Liverpool might look within to fill the void.

The future of Luis Diaz – who is angling for a new and improved contract – will also determined whether a new left winger is signed.

With so many different positions on the agenda, there have been no shortage of stars linked with moves to Liverpool.

Now, a fresh update from The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, has brought much-needed clarity to Liverpool’s transfer plans.

Firstly, Steele insisted Liverpool fans can forget about their club signing three players reports in the media have talked up transfers for.

The trio in question are Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Joao Pedro (Brighton) and Liam Delap (Ipswich Town).

Steele wrote: ‘Reports have linked them with all and sundry in recent weeks, like Morgan Rogers, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, but they – like many names that the rumour mill chugs out – are not on the shortlist at this stage.’

Of that threesome, Delap does look likely to move this summer, though not to Liverpool. Delap is Manchester United’s No 1 striker target and following Ipswich’s relegation, he can now be signed for just £30m. Chelsea are Man Utd’s primary competition.

So… who are Liverpool targeting?

Beginning at left-back, Steele confirmed Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is being ‘courted’ by the Reds.

Kerkez will cost around £45m to sign and is viewed as the heir to Andy Robertson. The declining Scot will be kept around next season, with Kostas Tsimikas expected to depart once the new left-back arrives.

In the event Liverpool cool on Kerkez, Ajax’s Jorell Hato ‘has also been discussed’ within Liverpool’s transfer meetings.

At centre-back, the only player named by Steele was Kerkez’s teammate at Bournemouth, Dean Huijsen.

The wildly impressive Spaniard can be signed via a straight £50m release clause. Bournemouth hope to conclude Huijsen’s sale early in the window given the clause means they’re powerless to prevent an exit.

Liverpool aside, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham have all held talks with Huijsen’s camp. The 20-year-old also has admirers in the form of Real Marid and Bayern Munich.

Another Cherries star – winger Antoine Semenyo – is a ‘player of interest to Liverpool’, per the report.

A move for Semenyo would obviously hinge on Diaz leaving and per The Athletic, neither Diaz or Liverpool wish to part ways any time soon.

The Colombian does want a wage rise as part of a new deal and per a separate report from The Mail, talks over a new contract are set to open at the end of the season.

Liverpool have scouted Xavi Simons who will be given the greenlight to leave RB Leipzig in the summer.

Finally, a new striker will arrive once Darwin Nunez has been sold to Saudi Arabia and Steele listed two targets on the Reds’ shortlist

Both play in the Bundesliga – Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is a player Liverpool greatly admire, though there is a growing acceptance it will be impossible to strike a deal with Newcastle.

The Magpies value Isak at £150m and Isak has very little appetite to leave the club, especially if they secure Champions League qualification.

The fact Steele did not even mention Isak in his report suggests Liverpool may already have moved on from the Swede.

