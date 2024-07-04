Liverpool will not be making moves for two strongly-linked central defensive transfer targets this summer, according to an in-the-know journalist, leaving Arne Slot to pin all his hopes on signing Leny Yoro instead – those hopes of a deal for the Lille man have now received a timely boost.

The Dutchman is already in place at the office within the club’s Kirkby training complex as he looks to make a positive start to life as Liverpool boss. Taking over from the hugely-popular Jurgen Klopp, it is the first time Liverpool will get a new season underway with a new man at the helm since 2012 when Brendan Rodgers was appointed boss.

No one expects Slot’s job to be easy, though he does inherit a star-studded squad which last season won the Carabao Cup and also managed to finish third in the Premier League. As a result, the Dutchman will hope to not only continue Klopp’s outstanding work, but also move it on the next level.

In order to do so, Slot hopes to add to his squad and TEAMtalk understands that he now has two positions of urgency he’s like to strengthen in, as well as two more desirable signings this summer.

First up, Slot has made clear his wish to sign a new defensive midfielder, telling Michael Edwards in talks over the squad that he felt the failure to properly replace Fabinho last summer contributed towards a campaign that may have been so much better otherwise.

And a new left-sided centre-half is also being eyed as the club look to add more balance to their defence and potentially finally move Virgil van Dijk across into his preferred right centre-half role.

Liverpool transfers: Journalist denies Slot interest in duo

The idea of signing a new winger is also growing on Slot. Having been offered the chance to sign Anthony Gordon over the weekend – an idea Slot and Liverpool were keen on, but ultimately could not agree terms over – remains a possiblility.

However, it seems to the name of Nico Williams on everyone’s lips right now with the reports in Spain claiming Liverpool are willing to meet the ‘full release clause’ needed to sign the Athletic Club flyer.

The immediate focus, though, appears to be on the signing of a new centre-half.

TEAMtalk understands that the man at the top of Slot’s wishlist is Yoro, the teenage star who has exploded on to the world scene off the back of an excellent season in France with Lille.

However, competition for his signature is tough with Real Madrid also hot on his trail and the Spanish giants being the 18-year-old’s preference.

The Reds have also been linked with Italy star Riccardo Calafiori, who can leave Bologna this summer, while Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie is another long-term target of the Reds.

However, trusted journalist Ben Jacobs has now ruled Liverpool OUT of moves for either of the pair.

Asked about Calafiori, Jacobs told Givemesport: “My understanding is that Liverpool are not actively in the race for him at this stage.

“We’ve heard links with several Premier League clubs, but Liverpool sources downplay the links that are being made between Calafiori and them, so it appears that they have other targets that they are working on.”

Jacobs added: “That’s the same also for Piero Hincapie as well, who is constantly being linked with Liverpool. But again, there’s denials from sources close to Liverpool that he’s a target they’re looking to pursue, either.”

Reds given unexpected boost in Leny Yoro chase

With Yoro emerging as Liverpool’s only centre-half target this summer, the Reds are putting all their energies into signing the Frenchman this summer.

Lille are resigned to his exit with just a year left on his deal and with the teenager making clear his wish to move on.

And while Real Madrid are leading the charge, they won’t be paying the €60m (£50.8m) fee that Les Dogues are demanding, believing the fee is too high for a player who could negotiate a free-transfer move to the Bernabeu in just six months time.

Instead, Real now turning their focus to two alternatives in the form of Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, having really caught the eye this summer for England, while Arsenal defender William Saliba, is another more ambitious target.

Guehi is rated in the £50m to £60m bracket but given his greater experience, it is a price Real are seemingly willing to pay.

Saliba, though, represents a more ambitious option with Arsenal clearly not wanting to sell the stylish player, and therefore likely to demand a fee in excess of £120m were they to even consider his sale.

However, amid claims PSG are preparing an offer, Real are keeping a close watch on the situation and could look to match anything the French side offer.

And with their eyes being taken away from Yoro, Slot and Co are now hoping that the open door will giftwrap them the chance of sealing his signing.

In contrast to Los Blancos, Liverpool would have no issues meeting Lille’s demands for the teenager, while agreeing on personal terms is unlikely to be an issue either.