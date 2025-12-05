Mohamed Salah is unlikely spend “six months” in his current Liverpool situation as he’s “not happy” according to a source quoted within a report.

Liverpool and Salah have underperformed this season. As a club, they’re ninth in the Premier League, and the superstar winger has six direct goal contributions in the competition, with just two more coming in the Champions League.

The pitfalls of both have come hand in hand, and in a bid to turn things around, manager Arne Slot has dropped Salah for the last two games – against West Ham and Sunderland – after he was also left out of two earlier European games.

It’s little coincidence that Florian Wirtz has had some of his best games without Salah influencing Liverpool’s attack, and that could give Slot a tough decision between the pair – a flashy big signing and a potentially fading superstar.

At the moment, with Salah having played just 45 minutes across the last two games, it’s suggested he might not last long.

A source told Caught Offside: “It’s hard to see anything other than Salah leaving if the situation doesn’t change. He’s not happy about the situation. He’ll always be professional about it, but I don’t see him spending six more months on the bench, and we know there’ll be interest.”

However, another source said: “There hasn’t been any decision yet. Let’s see where we are in a few weeks.”

DON’T MISS: 🔴 Ranking Arne Slot’s biggest transfer mistakes as Liverpool sack pressure builds

Salah set to stay at Liverpool

TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has given the lowdown on Salah’s future at Anfield, with the immediate future unlikely to change.

He said: “The word out of Liverpool is that they don’t expect anything to change with Salah’s situation in January and that he seems committed to helping turn around this season.”

On a future transfer, he added: “It’s not beyond reason that Salah could leave for Saudi Arabia in 2026, though.

“We’re talking about a time when it is becoming clear he is on the decline, and yet he could still make a move that would earn him around £150million a year.

“But of course it takes an offer to land before any of this falls into place and for decisions to be made. There’s definitely a feeling that he’ll end up there.

“He has also been linked to San Diego in MLS, but the money he would earn there is a fraction of what he could pick up in Saudi. It would be a huge surprise if he ended up anywhere else.”

Liverpool round-up: Reds want to keep Konate

There remains speculation over the future of centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who’d be available on a free transfer in the summer, though insider Lewis Steele is adamant that the defender’s retention is a priority at Anfield.

TEAMtalk has long reported that fellow centre-back Marc Guehi wants to move to Liverpool when his own contract is up at Crystal Palace in the summer.

And sources state that Atalanta’s Odilon Kossounou has taken the fancy of the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham has been linked with a shock move to Liverpool, but it’s felt he had one of his best games at Real Madrid of late, suggesting it might be a struggle to see the Spanish club let him go.