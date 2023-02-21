Liverpool saviour to earn huge reward if passing Real Madrid test, but positional change could await

A player who has re-energised an ailing Liverpool season could earn himself a landmark promotion if he catches the eye against Real Madrid, though he may soon be tasked with changing position, per a report.

The Reds have showed no consistency in the current campaign, though back-to-back 2-0 victories have sparked hope all is not lost.

Wins over Everton and Newcastle have breathed new life into their push for Champions League qualification. A pair of clean sheets will also embolden Jurgen Klopp, though much of the credit in that regard must go to Alisson Becker.

Another 2-0 win would do the Reds just fine on Tuesday night. Reigning European champions Real Madrid travel to Anfield for the first leg of their UCL Round of 16 clash.

One player who looks a shoo-in to start is 18-year-old midfielder, Stefan Bajcetic.

Despite his tender age, the combative Spanish youth international has started Liverpool’s last four in a row and was even substituted early against Newcastle with the Real clash seemingly in mind.

Bajcetic won’t lack for motivation on Tuesday night, though if he did, the presence of a certain manager in the stands will ensure he’s on top of his game.

READ MORE: David Ornstein drops Mason Mount to Liverpool bombshell, with Chelsea debacle to spark new Todd Boehly policy

Bajcetic can earn senior Spain call-up

Spanish outlet AS report senior Spain manager, Luis de la Fuente, ‘will see him at Anfield’ on Tuesday night.

The purpose of the visit is to watch Bajcetic up close and personal and deem whether he’s worthy of a call-up to the senior Spanish side.

Bajcetic has already turned out for the country’s Under-18s, though if he excels against Real, could be handed his maiden call-up to the senior side.

It’s termed ‘very possible’ Bajcetic will be included in the next squad named by De la Fuente. If he narrowly misses the cut, it’s suggested he’ll at the very least be promoted to the Under-21s.

Bajcetic was born in Spain, though his father – former Serbian footballer Srđan Bajčetić – reportedly retains hope his son will elect to play for Serbia.

The Spanish federation are fully aware of that threat as well as the talent Stefan possesses. In lieu of rising talents such as Man Utd’s Alejandro Garnacho choosing Argentina over Spain, it’s stated they may fast-tack Bajcetic into the senior set-up.

In the event Bajcetic is called up by De la Fuente, it’s suggested the idea of utilising him at centre-half may be explored.

Bajcetic played at centre-back during his time in the youth ranks of former club Celta Vigo. What’s more, Spain are no stranger to deploying holding midfielders in the back-line, as they did with Rodri at the World Cup.

A Bajcetic call-up may well depend on how he performs against Real Madrid on Tuesday night. Few tasks are tougher than going up against the likes of Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde. Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni will both miss the contest through injury, per Fabrizio Romano.

However, Bajcetic has shown no fear thus far and with a raucous Anfield atmosphere guaranteed, won’t lack for support against Carlo Ancelotti’s world class midfielders.

EURO PAPER TALK: Klopp on cloud nine as top Liverpool transfer target ‘dreams’ of Premier League move; trusted source confirms Man Utd can complete £11m attacker steal