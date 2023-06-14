Liverpool schedule fresh round of talks to sign explosive €50m midfielder with personal terms ‘no issue’

Liverpool have reportedly scheduled a fresh round of talks as they look to seal a move for highly-rated midfielder Khephren Thuram as soon as possible.

The Reds have an agreement in principle on personal terms with Thuram but a deal has yet to be struck with his club, as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to the signing of Alexis Mac Allister to his engine room this summer.

The Anfield outfit are keen on getting a transfer done as quickly as possible as there remains a fear that Nice may still try and hike the player’s price up.

The Ligue 1 side currently want a figure of between €45-50million, as reported by Caught Offside, although it remains to be seen if Liverpool transfers chief are prepared to pay that asking price.

Thuram is considered a perfect foil to Argentine Mac Allister in Klopp’s midfield and his potential arrival would give the Reds a completely different look to their engine room next season.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone has also been discussed as a target, while the club are also actively looking to bring in another centre-back.

Ideally, the Reds are favouring bringing in a left-sided central defender. However, latest reports suggest that their list of targets does not include Ajax star Jurrien Timber, who has also been on Manchester United’s radar.

Multiple midfield signings are expected after Klopp allowed James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to walk away from Anfield this summer.

Indeed, it’s been confirmed that the former has since completed a free transfer switch to Premier League rivals Brighton.

Newcastle make their move for Liverpool flop

Meanwhile, another former Reds star Arthur Melo could be back in the Premier League next season following reports that Newcastle are keen on his signature.

The midfielder was on loan from Juventus last term but was beset by injury problems and was able to prove his worth to Klopp.

As a result, Arthur headed back to Italy when his temporary stint came to an end.

However, he’s now wanted by Newcastle and Aston Villa, as both clubs bolster their squads ahead of their respective European returns next season.

