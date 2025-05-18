Liverpool won’t have to worry about a key position for the rest of the decade after announcing a contract extension and finalising a signing they believe was too good to ignore.

Liverpool’s rearguard has been relatively unchanged throughout the 2020s so far. Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson have been constants. When fit, Ibrahima Konate has been an almost automatic selection as Van Dijk’s centre-back partner since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2021.

However, Alexander-Arnold is moving to Real Madrid, leaving Liverpool with a void to fill in a position that has proven pivotal to the Reds of late.

Alexander-Arnold has been a creative force from deep, notching 12 goal contributions this season alone. His offensive record in a red shirt stands at an eye-watering 23 goals and 92 assists.

His contributions especially from an attacking standpoint will be sorely missed, though Liverpool have quickly moved to offset the loss.

“Jeremie Frimpong will be the new right-back of Liverpool,” confirmed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel. “Approved by Arne Slot and wanted by Richard Hughes.

“All together convinced internally at Liverpool that €35m release clause plus solidarity payments taking it close to €40m is going to be a really good deal for the club.

“For the potential of Frimpong, a fantastic offensive player, but also they believe at Liverpool he can improve also on his defensive work.

“They see huge potential in Frimpong, a player who really can’t wait to have this opportunity in the Premier League.

“He already wanted to go to the Premier League one year ago but the right opportunity didn’t appear. He was super serious and super professional at Bayer Leverkusen until the very end and now the story is quite clear on Frimpong joining Liverpool.

“The medical tests have been booked, five-year contract, everything has been agreed with the player, everything has been communicated to Leverkusen.

“Liverpool have been super correct. They called Leverkusen on Monday. People said they weren’t in club-to-club contact, no, they were in contact since Monday when Liverpool called Leverkusen to inform them they were closing the deal with Frimpong.

“Now everything is okay and in the next days the deal will be official. Frimpong to Liverpool as [their] first signing of the summer.”

If there’s a right-back in world football capable of replicating Alexander-Arnold’s offensive output in the Premier League it’s Frimpong.

While deployed primarily as a wing-back, the Dutch international has returned 63 goal contributions (28 goals, 35 assists) over the past three seasons.

Frimpong’s arrival throws up an obvious question: what does this mean for Conor Bradley?

Some within the media had suggested Bradley could be promoted to starter, with a new signing serving as back-up to the 21-year-old.

It now appears highly unlikely Bradley will be first choice with the news Frimpong is bound for Anfield. Nevertheless, Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Bradley has penned a contract extension that leaves Liverpool’s right-back position in exceedingly good hands for the rest of the decade.

Conor Bradley signs Liverpool contract

Bradley’s new deal was confirmed on Liverpool’s official website, with Romano subsequently stating the new terms run until 2029.

Bradley said: “To sign another contract, I’m very proud and happy to see what the next steps on our journey together will be. You’ve just got to keep your head down and keep working hard.

“It has been a fantastic two years [with the senior team]. Especially since coming back from loan and doing so well last year and continuing that on this year. It’s been really good. So, hopefully we can keep going and keep making more memories.”

Touching on the Bradley news, Romano added: “Liverpool extend the contract of Conor Bradley until 2029, another important step to send the message ‘okay, Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving, he’s going to Real Madrid but Liverpool react.’

“Frimpong is coming and Bradley extends his contract and he is a player they trust 100 percent for the present and future. Strong messages from Liverpool.”

