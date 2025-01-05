Liverpool seal unusual sale of star who leaves Anfield with ridiculous record intact

Liverpool have ‘signed all the documents’ for the sale of a rarely seen star at Anfield, and the terms in the unusual sale have been revealed.

Liverpool believed they were signing a gem when landing a member of the Brazilian squad that won the 2019 Under-17s World Cup.

Goalkeeper, Marcelo Pitaluga, arrived at Anfield in 2020 to the tune of around £2m. Yet despite being highly regarded, the youngster, now 22, never made a single senior appearance for the Reds.

Pitaluga spent time on loan with Macclesfield and St. Patrick’s Athletic before joining Scottish side Livingston via the loan route last summer.

However, according to both The Athletic and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Pitaluga’s loan with Livingston will be cut short after a sale to Brazilian side Fluminense was sealed.

Pitaluga is understood to have ‘jumped at the chance’ to return to Brazil and boyhood club Fluminense in a bid to reignite his stalling career.

Taking to X, Romano revealed Liverpool have unusually agreed to receive no transfer fee in the sale, though they have inserted a significant sell-on clause.

“Liverpool and Fluminense signed all documents for goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga to return to Brazil,” wrote Romano.

“Liverpool included 40 percent sell-on clause, no transfer fee involved.”

Pitaluga’s transfer is expected to be officially confirmed by the clubs at some stage this weekend.

The Brazilian’s four-plus year spell at Anfield will come to a close without ever making his debut.

Latest Liverpool transfer news – Alexander-Arnold, Bajcetic, Chiesa

In other news, The Daily Mirror report Liverpool have put a five-year contract worth a total of £78m to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

That works out at £300,000-a-week, though the right-back has an offer of roughly equal value in his inbox from Real Madrid. What’s more, the Spanish side are willing to pay a sizeable sign-on fee too.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are primed to cut Stefan Bajcetic’s loan at RB Salzburg short ahead of agreeing a new loan deal with Real Betis.

Finally, Foot Mercato state Napoli are attempting to sign Federico Chiesa on a six-month loan deal.

Chiesa – largely because of injury and a lack of match fitness – has made virtually no impact since arriving at Anfield last summer.

