Liverpool are yet to decide whether to allow midfield starlet Trey Nyoni to leave the club this January but are holding talks with a number of clubs about his situation, TEAMtalk understands.

Nyoni was handed his Premier League debut in Liverpool’s win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, after previously playing eight times in cup competitions since his 2023 move from the Leicester City academy, but the club are looking for the 18-year-old to get more game time in the short-term.

Nyoni is held in huge regard by Liverpool and is considered one of the best young players they have produced in recent years, but they are deciding on the next step for him.

TEAMtalk can reveal that a number of Premier League and Championship clubs have enquired as well as sides from Europe.

We are told that Liverpool would ideally like to find the perfect move for him, but that is sometimes easier said than done.

Tyler Morton has shone since his permanent move to Lyon, but others such as Stefan Bajcetic were not helped by loan moves.

Nyoni is held in huge regard at Anfield, and if not for Liverpool’s struggles thus far it is believed he would have had more involvement to this point.

Liverpool are now engaging with clubs as well as with Nyoni to decide what they are going to do in the New Year.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Harvey Elliott will return to Liverpool from his underwhelming loan at Aston Villa, ahead of a decision being made about his next step.

Elliott has barely played during his loan spell and a way he can play for a third club this season – widely believed to be impossible – has filtered through.

Other outlets have claimed Liverpool have held initial talks over a move for a Bundesliga forward.

Finally, sources have rejected any suggestions that Marc Guehi has a gentlemen’s agreement to join Liverpool from Crystal Palace when his contract expires.