Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen to bring in a Dutch midfielder in January

Liverpool are reportedly planning a blockbuster move for a midfielder who has been compared to Barcelona superstar Pedri, with Arne Slot saying an emphatic YES to the ‘mega transfer’.

The Reds’ recruitment team are always on the lookout for talented youngsters whom they believe can develop into world-class talents, and have set their sights on AZ Alkmaar sensation Kees Smit.

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of AZ’s most important players, having notched two goals and two assists in 11 league appearances this season.

Smit’s performances have captured the attention of multiple sides, with Newcastle United and Real Madrid among the clubs keen on signing him.

However, according to Dutch outlet Soccer News, Liverpool are considering a ‘serious bid’ for Smit in January. Slot is said to be ‘considering’ what has been coined a potential ‘mega transfer’.

The coach knows Smit from when he was a coach at AZ, and is keen on a reunion with the midfielder at Anfield. The report claims that Slot was very impressed by Smit, even when the player was eleven years old.

AZ won’t allow their golden boy to leave on the cheap. Reports suggest that they would demand more than their current record sale – the €25m (£17.7m / $29.1m) they received when selling Tijjani Reijnders to AC Milan in 2023.

Liverpool linked with move for Dutch sensation

Liverpool won’t panic in the January transfer window despite their recent poor form, but the opportunity to sign a generational talent like Smit may prove too tempting to ignore.

Slot’s previous relationship with the midfielder could give Liverpool an advantage in the race should they choose to move for him in January, as reports suggest.

They will still undoubtedly face competition for his signature, though, and Real Madrid won’t be easy to beat in the race should they make a move.

Netherlands manager coach Ronald Koeman recently said of Smit: “I once worked with Pedri as manager of Barcelona. And now I see things in Smit that I also saw in Pedri.

“It’s about being two-footed and scanning. If Smit gets even half the amount Pedri played, we’ll be very happy in the Netherlands. I won’t say too much more, because then people might get confused.”

Smit, who has made three appearances for the Dutch under-21s side, said in response: “I’m not confused by it. But I do understand that people might have found it a bit of a strange comparison.

“I didn’t expect it, but I thought it was a nice phrase.”

“[Am I the new Pedri?] That’s for other people to judge. I think he’s really good, so I’d actually say no. But if other people say yes, I’m happy to hear that.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly set to battle Manchester City and Tottenham for the signing of Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Liverpool and Spurs are both big admirers of Semenyo, who has a mammoth price tag of £75m.

In other news, Reds centre-back Ibrahima Konate has played down the rumours that he could leave Anfield when his contract expires next summer.

“My agents are still discussing with Liverpool. I hope my decision will be made and that I’ll be able to announce what I’ll do very soon,” Konate said in an interview.

