Jonathan David is seen as 'ideal' for Arne Slot to 'refresh' his Liverpool attack

Liverpool are reportedly ‘serious contenders’ to sign Lille forward Jonathan David, having initiated talks with his representatives over a free transfer.

David is having yet another fantastic season for Lille. The Canadian international has scored 26 goals in each of the last two seasons, and this term, he finds himself on 23 goals.

That form is all the more important this season, with David out of contract in France at the end of the campaign.

As such, he’s a very coveted player, with a number of clubs aiming to snatch him on a free transfer. Liverpool are the latest, with Empire of the Kop stating they have emerged ‘serious contenders’ to land David.

Indeed, the report states that the Reds have initiated talks with the striker’s representatives.

Arne Slot believes David is the ‘ideal addition’ to ‘refresh’ his squad’s attacking options, per the report. Given he’s outscored every Liverpool attacker bar Mohamed Salah this season, that could well be the case.

Liverpool have competition

The report also states that there is interest from Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham in David.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the Gunners and Blues have indeed collected information on the striker, as have Manchester City.

We are also aware that Newcastle have recently expressed interest in signing David.

Liverpool’s position of power at the top of the Premier League could see them prevail, especially if Darwin Nunez or Diogo Jota move on, with reports suggesting both could leave the club, opening up space for the Lille man.

Liverpool round-up: Elliott to Newcastle unlikely

TEAMtalk recently revealed Newcastle’s interest in Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, but it has been revealed a price tag of £40-50million is ‘unlikely’ to be paid by the Magpies.

The Reds are likely to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, though, and former Liverpool man Jan Molby has suggested he the right-back might not have been keen “for what’s next” under Arne Slot.

The Anfield outfit could get revenge on Real for Alexander-Arnold, with a bid reportedly drawn up to sign star winger Rodrygo.

Another star striker could come through the door, with Arsenal reportedly believing their top target Alexander Isak, from Newcastle, would rather head to Anfield.

