Liverpool ‘seriously considering’ accelerated move for ideal Mo Salah replacement

Liverpool could launch an offer for West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus a year before his release clause becomes active after identifying him as an ideal successor to Mo Salah, a report has claimed.

Ahead of the summer transfer window opening, Liverpool have been bracing themselves for further bids from Saudi Arabia for Salah as he enters the final year of his contract. As things stand, though, Salah seems likely to stay at Anfield for at least one more season.

Even so, Liverpool can’t just ignore the topic of how to replace him for when the time does come. With that in mind, various reports have suggested Kudus is on their radar.

The Ghana international enjoyed a strong debut season in the Premier League after joining West Ham from Ajax, featuring in a variety of attacking positions for David Moyes’ side.

Next season, Kudus will be playing under a new manager – but will that be Moyes’ successor at West Ham (Julen Lopetegui) or new Liverpool boss Arne Slot?

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ making a bid for Kudus in the summer, even though his release clause doesn’t become active until the year after.

Liverpool could bypass negotiations and sign Kudus for a fixed £85m in 2025, the same year Salah’s contract expires. However, they may be willing to test West Ham’s resolve with a bid at a lower amount this year.

Liverpool to try luck with lowball bid

But why would they think they would be able to sign Kudus for less than what West Ham could make by waiting a year (and benefitting from his talents in the process)?

Well, the report claims West Ham would have likely cashed in on Lucas Paqueta this summer. However, ongoing investigations by the FA about the attacking midfielder’s betting patterns mean they may struggle to sell him now.

Kudus has been identified as West Ham’s next most sellable asset and if the Irons do need to balance the books, he could in theory be their casualty. However, the report does not indicate at what price the Hammers might buckle, nor at what price Liverpool plan to open the bidding.

The 23-year-old is still under contract at the London Stadium until 2028 and West Ham have the option to extend that deal by another year, if he is still around by the time it becomes relevant.

Liverpool may have other ideas. Like Salah, Kudus is a left-footed attacker who’s dangerous in front of goal. He can even operate more centrally as an attacking midfielder, which would be useful if Slot wants to use a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Indeed, Kudus and Salah could technically fit into the same formation that way, if the Egypt international does indeed stay for the 2024-25 season.

Slot came up against Kudus when they were both in the Eredivisie, but the former Ajax winger never actually scored against Feyenoord in that time.

But with 14 goals and six assists under his belt from 45 appearances for West Ham so far, Kudus has significant appeal and could earn a move to a Champions League-calibre club over the next couple of years.

