Liverpool could reportedly accept a January offer for the services of Wataru Endo, with a view to signing a new midfielder with funds available after a good start to the season.

Endo was one of the last signings made at Anfield by Klopp. In his final summer with the Reds, the former manager signed four midfielders, with Endo joining Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in coming through the door.

But the other men have played fairly consistently, while Endo, this season at least, has struggled for minutes.

Now, Football Insider reports Liverpool ‘could accept an offer’ for the midfielder in January.

It’s believed they could allow him to leave if they make a signing of their own in the winter window.

After they wanted to sign a midfielder in the summer, the Reds will apparently make money available to boss Arne Slot after a good start to the season, with the side five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Endo just £15million

A recent report stated that Liverpool would be happy to receive, at the highest, €18million (£15m/$19m) for Endo.

That is amid interest from AC Milan, Celtic, Fulham, Ipswich and Wolves.

However, there are varying reports, as another from Football Insider – who suggest he can now be sold – stated that his exit would be blocked, along with those of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Federico Chiesa.

That was as Slot wanted to improve the side rather than weaken it. So with a fresh report from the same outlet stating otherwise, it is unclear which one is to be believed.

Liverpool round-up: Reds want Prem CB

Liverpool are said to have been wowed by Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, and are keen to sign him regardless of if Virgil van Dijk stays at the club, with his contract up in the summer.

Both Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah’s deals are set to expire in the summer, too. The former has been told of the pros of moving to Real Madrid, who are eager to sign him, though it’s also been suggested he has reasons to stay in Liverpool.

For Salah, it’s believed his family are “happy and settled” in England, which could have some bearing on if he stays.

Meanwhile, after reports that Luis Diaz nearly left for Barcelona in the summer, it is believed it would now be hard to prise him away from Anfield given his form under Slot, who has made it known he is a key figure.

