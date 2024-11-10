Liverpool have decided what kind of fee they would accept for out-of-favour midfielder Wataru Endo after he reportedly indicated a desire for more playing time elsewhere – with as many as five clubs queuing up for his signature.

The transition from the Jurgen Klopp era to the Arne Slot era has hit Endo harder than most in the Liverpool squad. The experienced midfielder was a valuable addition to the team last summer and played 43 times under Klopp, but this season, Slot has only used him eight times – at an average of 21 minutes per appearance.

Liverpool still have the Japan international under contract until 2027, but with no Premier League or Champions League starts to his name yet this season, they might struggle to keep him happy.

And Endo has now decided to look elsewhere for opportunities, according to a report from Caught Offside which has revealed how much he will cost and where he could go.

It’s claimed that Liverpool rate Endo in the €15m-18m bracket, which equates to around £12.5m-£14.9m. Accepting a bid in that region would represent a small loss on their £16m investment, but they likely didn’t expect to ever make a profit on him given his age – and the new price tag is still slightly higher than the €14m bid they rejected from Marseille in the summer.

The latest contenders to sign Endo, according to the report, are AC Milan, who appreciate his versatility and quality and thus could take him to Serie A for the first time in his career.

Alternatively, Endo could remain on the British Isles – with his existing suitors said to include Scottish champions Celtic and English Premier League trio Fulham, Ipswich Town and Wolves.

READ MORE: Shock Barcelona raid for Liverpool ‘killer’ ended by Slot with star coming close to ditching Reds

Conflicting claims on Liverpool transfer stance

While the latest update indicates Endo and Liverpool could go their separate ways in the near future, previous reports have played down the idea.

Not only did Endo himself admit in September that he felt ready to contribute for Slot’s side however limited his role would be, but Football Insider claimed earlier this week that Liverpool would block mid-season exits for their unsettled players such as Endo, as they aim to strengthen rather than weaken a title-chasing squad.

It seems surprising, then, for reports to be appearing about a transfer fee they would accept just days later.

However, every player has a price realistically and, if Endo has shown he wants out of Liverpool, the club might have to respect his wishes and help him find his next club.

In preparation, setting an asking price tees them up for the January transfer window – although if Endo does leave, there might be pressure for them to pursue another holding midfielder, especially after Martin Zubimendi rejected them in the summer.

Latest Liverpool transfer rumours

While Liverpool might have to consider Endo’s future, the potential departure they are really worried about at the moment is Trent Alexander-Arnold’s.

The academy graduate and vice captain is in the final year of his contract and is being courted by Real Madrid. And one observer has claimed Liverpool already know what Alexander-Arnold’s decision will be.

Also in the final year of his contract is Mohamed Salah, who has long since been a dream target for the Saudi Pro League. However, the latest updates on his future have explained how – due to a crucial reason – a European suitor may have overtaken his admirers from the Middle East.

But to make up for it, Liverpool could be readying a move to replenish their attack with a free-scoring sensation.

Slot’s least-used players so far