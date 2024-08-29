Liverpool set timeline for blockbuster Palace raid as Bundesliga move goes up in smoke

Liverpool have reportedly decided when they will look to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi after learning that fellow target Mohamed Simakan is poised to move elsewhere.

Guehi has been the subject of plenty of speculation this summer, having emerged into a top Premier League performer since joining Crystal Palace from Chelsea in July 2021. Chelsea have been tentatively linked with a swoop to re-sign the centre-back, though Liverpool and Newcastle United are understood to be his main suitors.

Newcastle have submitted a number of offers as they try to beat Liverpool to Guehi’s capture. The latest of these bids came in at £65million, though this still did not meet Palace’s £70m valuation.

Newcastle are now ready to walk away from negotiations. It has been claimed that some inside St James’ Park feel Palace never had any intention of selling Guehi, no matter what money was put on the table.

As per The Independent, Newcastle missing out on the defender this summer may prove costly, as their Prem rivals – particularly Liverpool – are in the mix to complete a big deal of their own.

Should Newcastle fail to land Guehi before Friday’s transfer deadline, then Liverpool will wait until next summer before mobilising and sending Palace a huge offer for his services.

Of course, this is dependent on Guehi remaining at Selhurst Park during the winter window, but Palace will demand even more money for him halfway through the campaign.

It remains to be seen what Liverpool’s decision over Guehi means for them potentially bolstering central defence during the current window.

Liverpool transfers: Double defensive update

The report adds that Palace will press ahead with their signing of Wolfsburg centre-half Maxence Lacroix regardless of what happens with Guehi this week.

Palace chiefs know that Guehi will leave at some stage to join an elite club, while his contract also expires in June 2026.

Lacroix has been given the green light to travel to England after Palace agreed a €20m (£16.8m) fee with Wolfsburg. The 24-year-old looks set to become Guehi’s long-term replacement, wherever the latter ends up.

Coincidentally, both Liverpool and Newcastle have also set their sights on RB Leipzig star Simakan as a possible defensive addition.

TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday that Newcastle have held talks for Simakan amid uncertainty over whether Guehi will be joining.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been backed to end the window in style by initiating moves for both Simakan and Rayan Cherki.

However, Liverpool and Newcastle look set to miss out on French centre-half Simakan. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are close to agreeing a €45m (£37.8m) package with Leipzig for the player, who has also operated at right-back in the past.

The ‘final details’ are being sorted between the two clubs, while Al-Nassr have also entered negotiations with Simakan over a lucrative five-year contract.

Leipzig are now targeting Arne Slot favourite and Aston Villa-linked Lutsharel Geertruida as a replacement for the former France U21 international.

Geertruida is known to be open to leaving Feyenoord and taking an exciting next step in his career.

