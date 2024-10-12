Liverpool have strongly entered the race to sign Benfica full-back Alvaro Fernandez Carreras just months after he was sold by their rivals Manchester United, according to reports in his native Spain.

Carreras has been a revelation for Benfica, who took him on loan from Man Utd in January before buying him for €6m in May. Benfica are famous for developing players and making profits on them – see Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, for example – and now Carreras could be the next in line.

The 21-year-old was recently linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona, the two biggest clubs in his homeland, while the prospect of Man Utd activating their buyback clause for him has not been ruled out.

According to AS, though, Liverpool have ‘shown the greatest interest’ in signing Carreras as they aim to equip themselves with a competitor for Andy Robertson who can become the left-back’s long-term successor.

It’s claimed that Carreras’ previous experience in English football (he never debuted for Man Utd’s first team, but had a loan spell at Preston, a club where Liverpool youngsters such as Sepp van den Berg, Ben Woodburn and Calvin Ramsay have been sent to develop in recent years) appeals to Liverpool.

However, they have been warned that Benfica will – as is customary – drive a hard bargain, potentially even holding out for Carreras’ undisclosed release clause to be paid in full.

But the Portuguese giants seem glad about the prospect of making a profit on Carreras and will be awaiting further moves from potential suitors like Liverpool.

Where will Carreras go next?

Although only a few months have passed since his last transfer, speculation is mounting about Carreras’ next move.

Other suitors not mentioned in AS‘ report, but revealed by other outlets previously, include Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

However, it ought to be remembered that Man Utd have the right to match any offer that Benfica deem worthy of accepting for Carreras, which may give them an advantage if he fancies his chances back at Old Trafford.

If Liverpool can get their hands on him instead, though, it would add insult to injury for their rivals over the loss of a promising player who could become a solution in what is a problem position for the Red Devils.

Given Robertson’s ability at his peak, it is less of an urgent concern for Liverpool, but the Scotland international is now in his thirties and current backup Kostas Tsimikas isn’t much younger, so it could be a role due for an evolution in any of the next few transfer windows.

Liverpool transfer latest

Carreras is not the only Benfica player to be linked with Liverpool this week. Arne Slot has been tipped to press ahead with interest in a reunion with his former Feyenoord captain Orkun Kokcu.

Kokcu has impressed for Benfica in midfield, which is an area of the pitch Liverpool are still being tipped to reinforce.

However, the rise in form of Ryan Gravenberch has slightly lessened the immediate need for new bodies in that position. A more pressing matter might be on the wings, given doubts about Mohamed Salah’s future.

And on that front, Liverpool are now said to be scouting a Bundesliga wide man – albeit one who plays on the opposite flank to Salah.

Carreras v Robertson this season

While Robertson has been renowned as one of the best left-backs in the world in recent years, Carreras has outperformed him in various metrics so far this season.

Both players have featured in the same number of league matches in their respective divisions, but Carreras has produced some better statistics in attacking and defensive phases of the game.

As seen above, Carreras has made more tackles, clearances, interceptions and blocks, while also standing out with his dribbling and passing.

One factor in which Robertson still reigns supreme is his crossing, having made nine accurate crosses in comparison to Carreras’ seven. One of the strengths of his game, it has enabled him to provide plenty of assists over the years.

But both players are actually still awaiting their first goal contribution in a league game this season.

At just 21 years old, Carreras could be a solid candidate to succeed Robertson in the long term, but only time will tell how concrete any interest from Liverpool is.