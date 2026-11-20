Liverpool have a potential Virgil van Dijk heir in their sights, while interest in a 17-year-old sensation has been confirmed by a trusted insider.

The Reds are going to go through a period of transition soon. They’ve already seen big names such as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson leave the club of late.

Fellow legends Van Dijk and Alisson may stay for next season, but perhaps not much longer.

Replacing the centre-back will be very important given the importance he’s had during his Liverpool career.

Liverpool want Giorgio Scalvini

Eyed as a potential reinforcement at centre-back is Giorgio Scalvini, with TEAMtalk aware the Reds are one of a few clubs keen on the Italian.

Amid a resurgence following injuries, Scalvini is emerging is a major potential transfer target for 2027.

With Liverpool assessing their central defensive options, the defender is emerging of a player of serious interest.

Recent developments in form for the Italian, with no injuries hanging over him, seem to have opened the door to a potential move.

The Reds are particularly interested in Scalvini’s ability to play in a high defensive line, but he has other assets which the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are looking at.

READ MORE: Carragher urges Iraola to accelerate Liverpool double deal in January to launch title bid

Wael Mohya in Liverpool sights

After TEAMtalk revealed 17-year-old Bundesliga sensation Wael Mohya was a player of interest for Liverpool, that stance has been reiterated by German insider Christian Falk.

The trusted source feels the teen, with two Bundesliga goals this season, is likely to remain in Germany, amid interest from some big clubs there.

He said: ‘It’s possible the Borussia Mönchengladbach star could make a move to Bayer Leverkusen!

‘However, Bayern Munich definitely have him on the list. And we should note that both Liverpool and Brighton in the Premier League are showing concrete interest in the 17-year-old attacking talent.

‘This is why Gladbach would be well-advised to try and offer him a new contract; that way, they can have some influence over how long the player stays at the club, or, at the very least, ensure that they get a sizeable sum from a permanent transfer.

‘I heard that there has already been contact with Mohya’s agent, Thies Bliemeister, and they talked about a move to Leverkusen. The next step is to talk to the player, his family and then the club. He doesn’t have a long-term contract at Gladbach, so there is a chance to make this deal happen.’

Thierry Henry in awe of Liverpool target

Meanwhile, Liverpool target Rayan has been talked up by Premier League legend Thierry Henry.

The Frenchman said: “Honestly, thank you, Lamine Yamal. Thank you, Michael Olise. Thank you to the lads who are coming through now and doing things we haven’t seen for a little while.

“They’re playing in this era, alongside these guys.

“I’ll be honest with you, earlier you asked me a very pertinent question about how I would have coached myself. But I’ve had my time, I did what I had to do.

“Now, though, I really enjoy watching them, analysing what they do.

“Rayan has that too. Desire Doue, from time to time, has those moments where you go, ‘Ooh, wow.’

“It’s not just them. Mind you, here I’m talking about the very best of the best. And at the very top for me right now, Ousmane [Dembele] is there too.”