Liverpool slammed for creating ‘insane’ contract situation, as ‘stunned’ pundit hints key player isn’t valued enough

Liverpool have been accused of not valuing Trent Alexander-Arnold enough after allowing his contract to enter its final year, with a pundit ‘stunned’ by their handling of his future.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three key players at Liverpool with less than a year remaining on his contract. Along with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, he is someone the club must work swiftly to tie down for the future.

Alexander-Arnold has spent his entire career so far with his boyhood club Liverpool and currently serves as their vice-captain, supporting Van Dijk in the leadership group.

But Liverpool risk losing Alexander-Arnold in 2025, when Real Madrid have been tipped to make a move for him.

Whichever way the saga unfolds from here, Liverpool have been criticised by talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy – who used to play for Chelsea and Tottenham, among others – for even letting Alexander-Arnold get this close to the end of his contract.

“Trent is the one that is a head-scratcher for me,” Cundy told talkSPORT.

“He’s 25/26, to allow him to go, that is ridiculous for me. His contract is going to expire.

“How are we having this conversation, why is this conversation taking place? This conversation is obsolete, because the contract, as far as we’re aware, hasn’t taken place.

“I’m stunned, we’re in October now. If you value the player enough at your football club, they should not go into the final two years of their contract. As soon as you get into 18 months, question marks start, and then the player’s power becomes more and more.

“He’s got the golden ticket, Trent. He’s 26 years of age, obviously he wants to stay you would have thought at Liverpool, he’s been there since he was six.

“20 years he’s been at the football club, he’s very much part of the future of the football club. For us to be having a conversation about what might happen to him on the first of January… he can sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid on the first of Jan.

“That’s three months away, think about that. That is insane. Walk for nothing.”

READ MORE: ‘Already accepted’ – Liverpool close on two major deals, as Richard Hughes finally delivers

Will Alexander-Arnold leave Liverpool?

The question on every Liverpool fan’s mind right now is how much longer they will get to see Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk playing for their club.

Alexander-Arnold’s case is particularly important, given his emotional attachment to the club.

Fortunately, sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are confident they will keep Alexander-Arnold as they prepare to offer him a lucrative new deal, which could be one of the best in the club’s history.

A deal could last until 2030, which would theoretically cover the remainder of Alexander-Arnold’s prime years.

And although nothing is signed yet, Liverpool remain calm over Alexander-Arnold’s future.

Liverpool close to contract breakthroughs

There are a couple of other contracts Liverpool are working on with slightly less time pressure. Fellow defenders Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate are both close to signing new deals at the club.

Neither player is out of contract in 2025, but Liverpool believe it is an ideal time to update their terms.

Meanwhile, on the incomings front, Liverpool have been linked with a January move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, which follows rumours of their interest in his clubmates Marc Guehi for the defence and Eberechi Eze for attacking midfield.

Alexander-Arnold’s importance to Liverpool

How Alexander-Arnold has contributed for Liverpool in the Premier League this season

For a number of years, Alexander-Arnold has been one of Liverpool’s most important players, thanks to his creativity from the full-back position.

Since Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp as manager, he has remained a regular for Liverpool. So far this season, he has been standing out for his defensive contributions like tackles and interceptions, even though the general perception is that he is better on the ball.

With the young Conor Bradley as his deputy, Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool’s main right-back and is a tough player to replace, which is reason more for the club to ensure he stays with them for the long term.