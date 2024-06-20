Liverpool will begrudgingly sell a player labelled world class by Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk, and how much it will take to seal a deal has been confirmed.

New manager Arne Slot has inherited a squad brimming with talent all across the pitch at Anfield. Liverpool possess a star-studded forward line, a recently revamped midfield, some of the best defenders in world football and arguably the game’s No 1 goalkeeper in Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian stopper has been everything Liverpool could’ve hoped for and more following his £66.8m arrival from Roma in 2018.

Alisson has become the subject of Saudi Arabian interest, though recent reports have claimed the 31-year-old has rejected a ‘massive’ offer to sign with Al-Nassr.

That will be music to the ears of Liverpool and Slot, though it does mean back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher remains in limbo.

The Irishman, 25, featured more than he would’ve expected last season thanks to a series of injuries suffered by Alisson.

Eight of Kelleher’s 26 appearances last season came in the Europa League. But with Liverpool returning to the Champions League next term, Kelleher will be limited to outings in just the League Cup and FA Cup.

Kelleher has never let Liverpool down when deputising for Alisson and his excellent displays even prompted captain Van Dijk to brand the keeper ‘world class’. Klopp was also forthcoming with lofty praise earlier in 2024.

“We have the best goalkeeper in the world, and we have the best number two in the world,” declared Klopp in the latter stages of his reign.

Van Dijk said: “I have always said [Kelleher] is world class and he stepped up today, again. It’s good to see.

“He’s a good boy, good goalkeeper and that’s what we need at a club like Liverpool.”

Liverpool to let Kelleher go; price tag confirmed

However, to advance his career and become a regular starter, Kelleher is open to leaving Liverpool this summer. A prior report from the Daily Mail stated that Liverpool are highly unlikely to stand in Kelleher’s way.

That’s not to say Liverpool will sanction a sale on the cheap. On the contrary, several reports over the past few days have all confirmed Liverpool have set a £25m price tag on Kelleher’s head.

That represents a giant sum for a player who has never been first choice in his career. Even for his national side Kelleher has split time with Southampton’s Gavin Bazunu.

Nonetheless, the £25m price tag is representative of Kelleher’s fantastic form for Liverpool over many a year.

Scottish giants Celtic are keen on signing Kelleher to replace Joe Hart who has retired from the game. However, it’s fanciful to think Celtic can afford a £25m outlay on one player.

Other clubs known to be hovering over Kelleher include Wolves and Nottingham Forest. The latter saw a £15m bid for Kelleher rejected in January.

In the event Liverpool do sell Kelleher, a direct replacement will be sought.

