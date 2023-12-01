Liverpool slip further down list for ‘German Pogba’ as insider reveals ‘advantage’ for another club

Liverpool are slipping down the list of sides who could snare Assan Ouedraogo, as Christian Falk has revealed RB Leipzig “has an advantage” over them.

At just 17 years of age, a lot of fuss is being made over Ouedraogo. Indeed, he’s been billed the German Paul Pogba, due to the way he’s played the game to this point in his career.

Primarily a midfielder, the Schalke youngster can also operate in attacking positions.

He burst onto the scene during youth competition in the Under-17 Bundesliga West, when he scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 15 games in 2021/22.

He continued to chip in with goals and assists in the Under-19 competition the following campaign, and is now having an impact in senior football.

Indeed, in 11 Bundesliga 2 games this season, Ouedraogo has scored and assisted once each, and has largely impressed not only Schalke, but other clubs too.

TEAMtalk sources have suggested more than 20 clubs have their eye on the youngster. That includes the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Reds are already said to have fallen behind some bigger clubs in their pursuit of the rising star, and in October, Leipzig were one outfit that were said to be pushing hardest.

‘Advantage’ Leipzig as Liverpool slip further

Now, transfer insider Falk has revealed the Bundesliga side are definitively out in the lead.

“Leipzig has an advantage over Liverpool when it comes to Assan Ouedraogo,” he told the Daily Briefing.

“The player’s father was already in negotiations in Leipzig. FC Bayern also met with him, but now know that Leipzig are favourites.”

The Reds also have to contend with Schalke, as it’s said Ouedraogo wants to stay there, but if he was to leave, he’d prioritise a move within Germany rather than a move abroad.

“The player would like to stay at Schalke, as the move comes too early for him. But if he has to change, it would be better in Germany first. It seems like Liverpool will have to be patient,” Falk added.

With that said, Jurgen Klopp’s side might well have to shelve their interest and move onto other targets.

The Reds remain interested in a number of midfielders after they signed four players in the centre of the park this summer.

Arthur Vermeeren and Bilal El Khannouss have both been linked with the Anfield outfit of late. Similarly to Ouedraogo, both players are below the age of 20.

It’s clear the Reds are looking to the future, and they could develop any of those players into a star if they are to sign them.

