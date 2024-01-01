Liverpool make smart left-back addition as Klopp quickly eases woes of defensive crisis

Liverpool have decided to recall left-back Owen Beck from his loan with Dundee, as both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are out injured.

Defenders at Anfield seem to be falling one by one of late. First it was Robertson, whose shoulder injury has kept him out since October, and is predicted to see him sidelined for at least the rest of January.

Then, Joel Matip ruptured his ACL, and it’s likely he’ll not be seen again until next season.

To make matters worse, Tsimikas then broke his collarbone, and with Robertson already out, Liverpool have had to make do without a proper left-back.

Indeed, Joe Gomez has filled in there, and with another centre-back out, Jarell Quansah played in the middle last time out.

The crisis at the back has led Jurgen Klopp to look for reinforcements in the left-back position.

It was recently reported that Fulham’s Antonee Robinson was on the radar, and the American was ‘open’ to moving to Anfield.

However, a subsequent report suggested that Liverpool were not in for him, and were not actually looking at bringing a left-back to the club at all.

Liverpool bring back Beck

That suggested that there was faith in Gomez to continue at left-back.

However, Klopp now has another option to call upon after making a smart call early on in the transfer window.

Dundee have confirmed that the Reds have recalled 21-year-old Beck from his season-long loan with them on the first day it was possible to do so – the start of January.

They state he’ll be ‘greatly missed’ after quickly becoming an ‘important player’.

Beck scored twice and assisted twice for Dundee during his 17 Scottish Premiership games, suggesting he has the attacking qualities that Liverpool look for in their defenders.

Klopp has choice at left-back

Despite that, it’s unclear how often the defender will actually be used. He may just be cover for Gomez, who’s coping very well with what’s currently being asked of him.

It would not be a surprise if Klopp eased Beck in with some minutes now he’s back at his disposal.

Indeed, the youngster has shown he can perform in senior football after his short spell in Scotland.

However, he’s 21 years old and has played played just 10 minutes for Liverpool in senior football, so the likelihood of him being used instead of Gomez seems slim.

