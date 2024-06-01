Liverpool told they must smash £100m barrier for ‘outstanding’ forward who can break record

Liverpool have been linked with a sensational raid on a Prem rival

Liverpool have been told they will have to break both the £100m mark and their club record in order to snare deadly striker Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa this summer.

Watkins has made a name for himself as one of the best centre-forwards in the Premier League since joining Aston Villa from Brentford in September 2020. The Englishman has just had a fantastic campaign, having notched 27 goals and 13 assists in 53 appearances.

Watkins is thriving under Unai Emery and played a crucial role in Villa breaking into the top four – which will see them play in the Champions League next season – while also reaching the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Watkins’ fantastic performances have seen him establish himself as England’s main backup for captain Harry Kane, despite having competition from the likes of Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke.

Watkins will be hoping to pick up some game time when England try to win the European Championship for the first time.

The 28-year-old is loving life at Villa Park and in October he penned a new five-year contract which is designed to keep him in the West Midlands until June 2028.

However, as is the case with most in-form players, Watkins has been linked with a move to one of the Premier League’s truly elite clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal or Manchester United. Villa might need to sell one star player to reduce profit and sustainability concerns, and rivals are looking to capitalise.

On Thursday it was claimed that Liverpool could bid upwards of £90m for Watkins, with new Reds boss Arne Slot hoping to make him the replacement for Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool latest: Ollie Watkins warning sent

Villa hero Gabby Agbonlahor has now reacted to the speculation that Watkins might head to Anfield.

Agbonlahor has sent Liverpool a stark warning by insisting that they will need to break the bank to reach an agreement with Villa.

When asked about the recent reports, Agbonlahor said: “[I’m] not worried one bit. You’re going to hear these rumours because of how well he’s done.

“He’s ‘Mr Reliable’, and his injury record is outstanding. He doesn’t get injured. He gets out there, no matter what.

“19 Premier League goals last season… outstanding. No penalties. His finishing has got so clinical.

“In October, he signed a five-year deal until 2028. Aston Villa have to sell. But I would rather sell shares than give Watkins to anyone.

“He’s going to cost you £100m – and I don’t think they would sell him for £100m.”

Aston Villa ‘building’ with Watkins, Emery and co.

Discussing the progress Villa have made with both Watkins and boss Unai Emery, Agbonlahor, who played 391 games for the Villains between 2006 (then under David O’Leary) and 2018, added: “Aston Villa are building. Unai Emery just signed a five-year contract.”

Watkins is now 15 goals away from breaking Agbonlahor’s record as Villa’s top goalscorer in the Premier League. Agbonlahor has 73, while Watkins has now reached 59.

The pundit continued: “Records don’t bother me. I wasn’t a clinical striker who played for 15 years at Villa.

“Half of my career, I was playing left wing in a team that was struggling in the Premier League.

“So my record should be broken. He needs 15 goals. He’ll break that by January or February.

“I want him to stay and I want him as a Villa striker to play for England as well. So I hope he gets minutes at the Euros.”

