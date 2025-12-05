Liverpool will rally to keep Ibrahima Konate at the club

A top source is adamant that Liverpool are fighting to keep star man Ibrahima Konate at the club, while likely Reds new boy Marc Guehi is to be replaced by a new signing at Crystal Palace.

Issues in the defence have been evident at Anfield this season. In the Premier League so far this term, Liverpool have conceded 21 goals in 14 games.

Konate has not been his best self this term but issues could have worsened had he moved to Real Madrid come the end of the season.

Suggestions of late were of his free transfer there, but it’s now not believed they’re interested in the centre-back.

Source adamant Liverpool fighting for Konate

But Konate is still set to be on the move for free in the summer if Liverpool cannot tie him down to a new deal.

Reliable journalist Lewis Steele, though, is adamant that the Reds see retaining the centre-back as a top priority.

They view him as a top defender who played a key role in last season’s title triumph, and are not judging him off of a recent dip in form.

Liverpool are not set to write the defender off and it’s felt that his hand has been weakened due to poor form, which could mean there’s less interest in him than there might have been a few months ago.

DON’T MISS: 🔴 Liverpool sources reveal if Mo Salah will leave in January amid ‘clear decline’ – transfer insider

Guehi move sets transfer domino

A free transfer that Liverpool will be excited about is that of Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi. He’s told the Eagles he’ll be on the move and they are mobilising to sign a replacement.

Not being able to do so was the reason his summer transfer to Anfield didn’t go through, but TEAMtalk is aware Guehi remains enamoured by the prospect of playing for Liverpool.

Preparations for life after Guehi at Palace have seen them look to Odilon Kossounou, who recently moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Atalanta.

He is being watched extensively by the Eagles, who may have competition from some other Premier League sides, as Kossounou has also attracted the attention of Manchester City, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Liverpool eyeing Alex Toth

The midfield at Liverpool has largely been one of the standout areas, but that they only have Ryan Gravenberch able to excel in defensive midfield and have moved things around to make space for Florian Wirtz this term has made things run less smoothly.

According to Football Insider, though, they and Newcastle are interested in Hungary midfielder Alex Toth, from Ferencvaros.

Insider Pete O’Rourke said: “He’s a young player who’s earning a lot of plaudits in European football.

“He’s having a good season with Ferencvaros, a Hungary international as well, similar to Hungarian compatriot Dominik Szoboszlai as well in the style of play.

“So, if he’s anything like that, I’m sure there’ll be a number of clubs looking at him. Newcastle have been linked. Liverpool and Brighton have also been watching Toth as well.”