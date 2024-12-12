Liverpool to ‘speed up’ signing of brilliant Brighton attacker in January

Liverpool have another Brighton star in their sights

Liverpool intend to get the jump on Manchester United by ramping up talks with Brighton for an attacker’s transfer, according to a report.

Liverpool are flying high this season, with new boss Arne Slot overseeing a mind-blowing record of 19 wins, two draws and one defeat so far.

However, despite the Reds firing on all cylinders in most areas, there is clear room for improvement at the top end of the pitch.

Darwin Nunez has struggled in Diogo Jota’s absence, with the Uruguayan notching just three goals in 19 matches this term. Wasteful finishing and sloppy interplay has once again blighted the striker’s displays.

Elsewhere, Dominik Szoboszlai never lacks for effort in the No 10 role and is a pressing machine.

However, Slot has already called upon the Hungary captain to up his output in terms of goals and assists. Szoboszlai has returned figures of just two goals and three assists from 21 outings this season. Slot is well aware that level of return must be higher for a player in the No 10 role at Liverpool.

One man who can play both the striker role and No 10 position to a exceedingly high level is Brighton’s Brazil international, Joao Pedro.

And according to Brazilian outlet UOL, Liverpool intend to bring Pedro to Anfield in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool to hold January talks ahead of summer signing

It’s claimed Pedro – who has been on Liverpool’s radar since his Watford days – has been installed as one of the Reds’ ‘priorities’ for next season.

Given Brighton are notoriously tough negotiators, Liverpool reportedly intend to ‘start the negotiation process’ with the Seagulls in January.

Talks over a Pedro transfer thus far have been of an exploratory nature, though Liverpool fully intend to ‘speed up’ the process when the winter window opens next month.

It’s reiterated Pedro’s potential signing would be for the summer and not January. The purpose of Liverpool ramping up their discussions with Brighton next month would be to put the pieces in place ahead of time and also anticipate a potential swoop from Man Utd.

The Red Devils are understood to be circling over Pedro too, though it’s noted the club’s interest stemmed from Erik ten Hag and Dan Ashworth – both of whom are no longer at the club.

Whether Ruben Amorim rates Pedro as highly as his predecessor isn’t yet clear, but Liverpool don’t intend to sit idly by to find out.

How much Pedro might cost was not hinted at in the piece. Brighton paid £30m to sign the 23-year-old from Watford in 2023 and his sublime form since then indicates his price tag will have risen.

Indeed, Pedro scored 20 goals in 40 matches across all competitions last term despite not always operating as an out-and-out striker. In a slightly injury-hit season this year he’s scored four goals in nine matches.

Latest Liverpool news – New signing / Salah contract / Alisson praise

In other news, Liverpool have sealed the signing of 16-year-old defender, Lucas Clarke, from Manchester City’s academy.

Elsewhere, senior Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy, claims Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are “getting closer” on the financial aspects of a new contract.

Reddy’s full assessment of the situation – in which she claimed Salah’s new deal will out-do any new agreements for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – can be found here.

Finally, Arne Slot has insisted “everyone knows” Alisson Becker is the best goalkeeper in the world after the Brazilian put a crazy debate to bed.

Joao Pedro taking his game to new heights